Russia continues to prepare for large-scale military parade despite ongoing pandemic – Defense Blog

Russia continues preparations for the next large-scale military parade to be held in Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory of World War II, the country's most important holiday.

Victory Day will be celebrated across Russia, with authorities organizing parades involving thousands of soldiers, warships, and even nuclear submarines.

Currently, almost 15,000 soldiers in Moscow are preparing for the festive event. Large numbers of people gathered without masks at a short distance to rehearse, while Russian authorities imposed a ban on gathering more than 50 people.

But it has already been pointed out that the Coronavirus may adjust plans for the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9. The Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry have begun to consider alternative scenarios for the event, RBC writes, citing sources.

In particular, the authorities considered the option of postponing the parade for the fall and timed the event until the end of the Second World War: worldwide this date was celebrated on September 2. At the same time, on April 1, the State Duma Deputies in the first reading adopted a bill according to which the day of the end of the Second World War is postponed to September 3.

The transfer of the celebration in early November is also considered. On November 7, 1941, at the height of the battle for Moscow, a military parade was held, personally attended by Joseph Stalin.

Another option is to keep the Victory Parade as it should be, May 9, but without spectators. In the case of the first two scenarios, the event will be held in full format.