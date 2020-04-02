Rolling Loud Miami canceled by coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Rolling Loud Miami has been canceled due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

"We have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hoping that it will slow down and allow us to continue production of the festival in May. At the same time, we were working all day on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone, "the festival said in a statement. "It was important for us not to make the decision too soon, without having all the facts. We wanted nothing more than to appear with all of you in the sixth year of our sold-out show. However, as the spread of COVID-19 increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we cannot proceed with the dates of May 8-10. "

