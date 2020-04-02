Rolling Loud Miami canceled by coronavirus

Rolling Loud Miami has been canceled due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

"We have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hoping that it will slow down and allow us to continue production of the festival in May. At the same time, we were working all day on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone, "the festival said in a statement. "It was important for us not to make the decision too soon, without having all the facts. We wanted nothing more than to appear with all of you in the sixth year of our sold-out show. However, as the spread of COVID-19 increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we cannot proceed with the dates of May 8-10. "

They have offered to refund all purchased tickets.

The news comes the same day that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state order to stay home to help fight the coronavirus.

The order takes effect at midnight on Thursday and will last for at least 30 days. DeSantis said the order would limit movement within the state and unless residents seek "essential,quot; services or activities.