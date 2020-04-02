Roger Federer displays his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b911% %MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b912%





Roger Federer takes us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow. (Video courtesy of @rogerfederer)

Roger Federer has returned to social media taking us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow.

Eight-time Wimbledon men's champion Federer simply wrote "Devastated,quot; after hearing the news that Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday.

But the great Swiss soon returned to the snow honing his tennis skills against a wall, just as he did "in the old days."

During the video, Federer wanted to send a statement to everyone. He said, "Staying active at home is very important right now. Maybe even work on the trick once in a while.

"But seriously, I think it is more important that we listen to the local government, adapt to the new situation and do our best."

Another look at the practice routine at home 🧤🧣🎾👊

I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Stay active. Support each other. Let's get through this together🙏 #stay at home pic.twitter.com/ZVqMZ2ZpXc – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 2, 2020

