Roger Federer displays his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow | Tennis news

Federer makes a new coronavirus statement
Last update: 02/04/20 5:37 pm
Roger Federer has returned to social media taking us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow.
Eight-time Wimbledon men's champion Federer simply wrote "Devastated,quot; after hearing the news that Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday.
But the great Swiss soon returned to the snow honing his tennis skills against a wall, just as he did "in the old days."
During the video, Federer wanted to send a statement to everyone. He said, "Staying active at home is very important right now. Maybe even work on the trick once in a while.
"But seriously, I think it is more important that we listen to the local government, adapt to the new situation and do our best."
Another look at the practice routine at home 🧤🧣🎾👊
I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Stay active. Support each other. Let's get through this together🙏 #stay at home pic.twitter.com/ZVqMZ2ZpXc
– Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 2, 2020
Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.
%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b917%%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b918%