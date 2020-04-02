Home Sports Roger Federer displays his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the...

Roger Federer displays his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow | Tennis news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Roger Federer displays his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow | Tennis news
%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b911% %MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b912%

Federer makes a new coronavirus statement

Last update: 02/04/20 5:37 pm



%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b913% %MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b914%







0:49

Roger Federer takes us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow. (Video courtesy of @rogerfederer)

Roger Federer takes us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow. (Video courtesy of @rogerfederer)

%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b915%%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b916%

Roger Federer has returned to social media taking us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow.

Eight-time Wimbledon men's champion Federer simply wrote "Devastated,quot; after hearing the news that Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday.

But the great Swiss soon returned to the snow honing his tennis skills against a wall, just as he did "in the old days."

During the video, Federer wanted to send a statement to everyone. He said, "Staying active at home is very important right now. Maybe even work on the trick once in a while.

"But seriously, I think it is more important that we listen to the local government, adapt to the new situation and do our best."

Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.

%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b917%%MINIFYHTML54d9a5e1b8617da50b7a50202978b8b918%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©