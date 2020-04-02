Rockies' Single Momentum "Take Me Out to the Ballgame,quot;

%MINIFYHTML7c5817dd9e530d672ab6713c9ae928b011% %MINIFYHTML7c5817dd9e530d672ab6713c9ae928b012%

Monte Radack's idea is simple.

He wants fans to join him and his wife, Debbie Griffith, in a song for "Take Me Out to the Ballgame,quot; on Friday for what would have been the Rockies' opening game. They'll stop and sing at 4 p.m., around the time the seventh-inning stretch would have taken place at Coors Field during the Padres-Rockies game.

Radack's plan to deal with the coronavirus is gaining strength.

"I was very touched by Monte's idea and his sadness at missing the opening day," said David Finkelstein, director of marketing for the Bank of Colorado. “As big Rockies fans, we are also sad that we didn't celebrate this Friday. So I decided that I wanted to help Monte's mission of getting so many people singing at 4 p.m. as we can."

Finkelstein promised to share Radack's message on Bank of Colorado social media channels to spread the word.

"We are encouraging fans to post their,quot; Take Me Out to the Ballgame "singing videos on social media so Monte can see their impact," said Finkelstein. "For everyone who posts their video on social media with the (hashtag) #BankofColorado, we will make a $ 5 donation to local hospitals, up to $ 25,000."

The following are links to the Bank of Colorado social media accounts:

