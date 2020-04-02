Rockies fan who has been on every opening day since 1993 has nothing to do this year.

Like puppies and grandchildren, Roger Dudley loves all of his Rockies opening days alike.

Well, except for 2018.

%MINIFYHTMLd1a2b8b3dabb5724b458a6b11072b76911% %MINIFYHTMLd1a2b8b3dabb5724b458a6b11072b76912%

2018 can screw up.

"The worst, of course, was that icy game two years ago," Dudley recalled in a voice cool enough to match his April nadir. "That was the only game I didn't stay in to see the end.

“They were down 8-3 and I was shaking and miserable. I decided I wouldn't keep track of that. They never would have played it if it hadn't been opening the day there. In no way would they have. Just a horrible game and a horrible day. "

And yet on Friday he will somehow feel worse. Dudley has been there every Rockies opening day since 1993, Coors Field or Mile High, in snow or sunshine. A streak of 27 in a row.

Only thanks to the coronavirus, the day of the inauguration will not be there for him. Or his Pueblo cousin who always comes to celebrate the rite of spring. Or his gang, the gang that since 1999 met for pregame lunch at El Taco de Mexico before embarking on a two-mile walk to the park.

"Opening day has kept that sparkle," said Dudley, a baseball player and genealogist who retired a year ago from his job as an archivist at the Denver Public Library. "For me, it's like happy new year."

So what the hell are you doing when the big day comes and the ball doesn't fall?

"There is nothing to do, "Dudley replied." I have a couple of (recorded) games that I can watch. But it's as if you know the results. And that's all the magic of sports: it's always different. You never know what's going to happen. "

Dudley grew up about 20 blocks from Bears Stadium / Mile High. That Pueblo cousin showed up to watch a Bears game, and the couple had a clever way of securing a free promotion home, decades before Uber. They would go to a public phone to call Mom at home, let it ring once, then quickly hang up and retrieve their coin.

"This is how she would know she should come pick us up," Dudley explained.

He bought 20 tickets for opening day and another 20 for Father's Day. In December, they seemed like the two safest financial plays of what the first three months of the season were supposed to be.

On the plus side, though: No May games? May not fade away!

"The Rockies always have trouble about a month or two on the season," said Dudley. "Maybe this year, it will not happen."

Maybe. Right now, he misses the way the Cracker Jacks shake in the box. He misses the way the ball sounds, live, coming out of Nolan Arenado's bat. He misses picking up a new opening day pen, another April initiation rite, to use to keep score.

"And they say," Why do you do that? "" Dudley said. "And I say:‘ Because you never know what you are going to see. You never know. " In one game I was out there and Todd Helton does a full count and then fouls 15 consecutive pitches and so hit a home run. You just can't make up these things. "

Not from the couch, anyway. Sing To grieve. Shout. At 2:10 p.m., he sticks his head out the nearest window and yells at the Flatirons, if that works.

It serves one for Roger. Serve one for Mabel, Meri, and Heather Miyasaki, the grandmother-mother-daughter team that has honored the past 11 days of opening as a trio.

"I think it brings a sense of unity," said Meri. “Bring people together. Everyone has hope. "

Mabel, nicknamed "G,quot; by "Abuela,quot;, is a 95-year-old Coors institution. The audience fades. The memory diminishes. Social distancing has left her more isolated than usual in assisted living care.

But whenever he's around Charlie Blackmon, Tony Wolters, or Rockies coach Keith Dugger, it's funny how fast the clouds part.

"All the world meet G, ”Meri laughed. "Opening day is a kind of family reunion."

And this spring, the family has an extra blessing: Mabel's 95th birthday was March 6, and the Miyasaki team celebrated, like every year, taking her to Salt River Fields for something from the Cactus League.

"We got home on the seventh and suddenly things started to fall apart," Meri recalled. "Were Really grateful to have gone when we did. "

Another silver lining: if the opening day is in July, at least it won't be 40 degrees on the first launch.

"OMG, I saw that forecast (this week)," Meri complained. "And I thought, 'I think there is a silver lining to not having opening day on Friday.'

Hope is eternal.

Even without spring.

"I have a photo from 2018," Meri recalled. "I think the temperature was 23 degrees and it was snowing."

She giggled again.

"It can snow all wants Friday. "