Rockies fan who has been on every opening day since 1993 has nothing to do this year.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Like puppies and grandchildren, Roger Dudley loves all of his Rockies opening days alike.

Well, except for 2018.

2018 can screw up.

"The worst, of course, was that icy game two years ago," Dudley recalled in a voice cool enough to match his April nadir. "That was the only game I didn't stay in to see the end.

“They were down 8-3 and I was shaking and miserable. I decided I wouldn't keep track of that. They never would have played it if it hadn't been opening the day there. In no way would they have. Just a horrible game and a horrible day. "

Courtesy of Roger Dudley.

Roger Dudley with his peanuts on the opening day of 2019.

And yet on Friday he will somehow feel worse. Dudley has been there every Rockies opening day since 1993, Coors Field or Mile High, in snow or sunshine. A streak of 27 in a row.

Only thanks to the coronavirus, the day of the inauguration will not be there for him. Or his Pueblo cousin who always comes to celebrate the rite of spring. Or his gang, the gang that since 1999 met for pregame lunch at El Taco de Mexico before embarking on a two-mile walk to the park.

"Opening day has kept that sparkle," said Dudley, a baseball player and genealogist who retired a year ago from his job as an archivist at the Denver Public Library. "For me, it's like happy new year."

So what the hell are you doing when the big day comes and the ball doesn't fall?

"There is nothing to do, "Dudley replied." I have a couple of (recorded) games that I can watch. But it's as if you know the results. And that's all the magic of sports: it's always different. You never know what's going to happen. "

