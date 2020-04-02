Robert Kraft uses the Patriots plane, secures 1.2 million Chinese medical masks for healthcare workers

%MINIFYHTML11f2cc6a66ccb46251b539a3dc4c10aa11% %MINIFYHTML11f2cc6a66ccb46251b539a3dc4c10aa12%

Robert Kraft is taking steps to assist in the fight to stop the coronavirus.

The owner of the Patriots wrapped up a week-long odyssey on Thursday when a Patriots plane arrived in the United States after transporting more than a million N95 protective masks from China, masks that will aid healthcare workers in Massachusetts.

The search for the masks began a few weeks ago, when Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker expressed concern not only about the shortage of supplies, but also about how to obtain them for his state at a time when cargo shipments are difficult to obtain. maneuver, given the world. Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker expressed that concern to Jonathan Kraft, the son of Robert Kraft. Young Kraft is the President of the Patriots, but also the Chairman of the Board of the Massachusetts General Hospital. Later he approached his father, who put the wheels in motion to obtain the masks.

Concerns about the trip included the plane's ability to fly the cargo, its readiness, and whether the pilots would face quarantine in China for up to two weeks due to COVID-19. After several requests to the Chinese government, an update to the plane's avionics, and a quick stop in Alaska, the plane landed in China early on Wednesday and loaded with 1.2 million N95 masks, the maximum the plane would allow. Kraft paid over $ 2 million in skins, about half the total price.

"I have never seen so much bureaucracy in so many forms and obstacles that we had to overcome," Kraft said, through the Wall Street Journal. "In today's world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have an important responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us."

Kraft also sent 300,000 masks to New York, the most affected state in the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.