Rob loweson of Johnny, opens up about his experience with sobriety in hopes of setting a "small example,quot; for his followers.

While he previously kept his struggles with alcohol private, the 25-year-old says that today, the second anniversary since he became sober, inspired him to talk about his journey. "I haven't talked about my sobriety here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today," she shares on Instagram. "Two years later, I am more thankful than ever for having a supportive community and friends who continue to strengthen me and hold me accountable."

Of course, he acknowledges that he would never have achieved this achievement had he never made the "difficult,quot; decision to "change,quot; his life. But, he says, "As a young man I hope it can be a small example of what is possible and that things really get MUCH BETTER."