Rob Lowe's son John reveals he is 2 years sober

Rob loweson of Johnny, opens up about his experience with sobriety in hopes of setting a "small example,quot; for his followers.
While he previously kept his struggles with alcohol private, the 25-year-old says that today, the second anniversary since he became sober, inspired him to talk about his journey. "I haven't talked about my sobriety here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today," she shares on Instagram. "Two years later, I am more thankful than ever for having a supportive community and friends who continue to strengthen me and hold me accountable."
Of course, he acknowledges that he would never have achieved this achievement had he never made the "difficult,quot; decision to "change,quot; his life. But, he says, "As a young man I hope it can be a small example of what is possible and that things really get MUCH BETTER."
"It is an incredibly strange and tense moment in our world right now, and my heart goes out to everyone who is going through something, but today I am especially aware of addicts who are looking for help and are having difficulty finding it," he continues. .
At the moment, some resources for those seeking help are not available due to the coronavirus, but Johnny reveals ways to get the help that is needed. "Contact someone: a friend, a family member, me … and go online and find a ZOOM AA meeting and JUMP!"
"Life doesn't have to be short and we don't have to ruin it," he insists. This refers to a photo of himself in which he takes a bottle of wine, with the caption "Life is short, blows,quot;, pasted on it.
Her father commented in the publication: "I have never been so proud. Your hard work is an inspiration. Keep coming back."
Rob himself will celebrate 30 years of sobriety this May. He previously said that thanks to rehabilitation and recovery, he is living a "life of promise."
