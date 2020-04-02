Rob Lowe is extremely proud of his son Chad Lowe as he celebrates two years of sobriety

Rob Lowe is extremely proud of his youngest son, John Lowe, who celebrates two years of sobriety and shares the good news on his social media accounts. Rob Lowe had his own struggles with alcoholism and celebrates 30 years of sobriety. Father and 9-1-1: lone star The lead actor spoke about his pride in his son's accomplishments and sober journey in the comments he left on a "then and now,quot; photo that John posted. Along with Rob Lowe and Rob's brother Chad Lowe, many celebrities left comments below the image that showed John taking a bottle of alcohol with the caption: Life is short, exploit it. Along with the photo, John shared his "Now,quot; photo that said he had been sober for two years, 24 months, 732 days, and 17,555 hours.

John's uncle Chad Lowe left the following comment under the photo that is causing admiration and praise across the country.

"So proud of you !!! You are a true inspiration! I love you so much!!"

%MINIFYHTML4569e0e5f52c76fd3579d5cb1763ae8711% %MINIFYHTML4569e0e5f52c76fd3579d5cb1763ae8712%

Rob Lowe left the following sweet message to his son.

"I I have never been prouder. Your hard work is an inspiration. Keep coming back. "

You can see the post that John Lowe shared on his official Instagram account below.

"Then -> Now. I haven't talked about my sobriety here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today. Two years later, I am more grateful than ever for having a supportive community and friends who continue to strengthen me and hold me accountable. Making the decision to change your life is difficult at any age, but as a young person I hope to be a small example that it is possible and that things really get MUCH BETTER. It is an incredibly strange and tense moment in our world right now, and my heart goes out to everyone who is going through something, but today I am especially aware of addicts seeking help and finding it difficult to find it. If this is the case and you are reading this, reach out to someone: a friend, a family member, me … and go online and find a ZOOM AA meeting and JUMP! I love you all. Life doesn't have to be short and we don't have to ruin it! "

What do you think about John Lowe's tweet? Did you congratulate him on his sobriety?

Ad %MINIFYHTML4569e0e5f52c76fd3579d5cb1763ae8780% %MINIFYHTML4569e0e5f52c76fd3579d5cb1763ae8780%

There is no doubt that Rob Lowe's own sobriety has set the example that his son is following.



Post views:

3