Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy dies of COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy dies of COVID-19

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A 15-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department died of COVID-19, the agency announced Thursday.

Rep. Terrell Young is the first member of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to succumb to the coronavirus, as well as possibly the first law enforcement officer in Southern California.

Coronavirus cases have increased in Riverside County and beyond, especially in prisons. Several deputies assigned to prisons in Riverside and San Bernardino counties have tested positive for coronavirus, along with at least one inmate.

In Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Police Department says a total of 33 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, but it is unclear where those employees were assigned.

