Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports 23 employees and 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

23 employees and eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

The department has not released any information about where employees work or what facilities the inmates are in.

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department died Thursday of coronavirus-related complications. Rep. Terrell Young is the first member of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to succumb to the coronavirus, as well as possibly the first law enforcement officer in Southern California.

%MINIFYHTMLe44d0e203898d93c7c2112a012f98ddb13% %MINIFYHTMLe44d0e203898d93c7c2112a012f98ddb14%

Coronavirus cases have increased in Riverside County and beyond, especially in prisons. Several deputies assigned to prisons in Riverside and San Bernardino counties have tested positive for coronavirus, along with at least one inmate.

%MINIFYHTMLe44d0e203898d93c7c2112a012f98ddb15% %MINIFYHTMLe44d0e203898d93c7c2112a012f98ddb16%

The Riverside Sheriffs Association confirmed that Young also worked at Larry Smith Correctional Facility, Perris Station, Judicial Services, Southwest Station and the Cois Byrd Detention Center, but it is unclear where he was last assigned. time.