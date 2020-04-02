Rihanna opens up about the children they love and Chris Brown reportedly responds

Rihanna talked about a lot of things lately, and also touched on a sensitive topic: children. The Shade Room revealed that RiRi is living her best life, or at least she was before this global crisis hit us all while creating several successful brands and more.

She was recently candid about life outside of business, and topics she covered include future plans for a family.

According to information from TSR, he spoke to Vogue and addressed his life 10 years from now.

According to TSR, Rihanna said: "I am going to have children, three or four of them."

When the beautiful singer and businesswoman was asked about meeting the right person, she said she was absolutely open to doing it all on her own.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel," Oh, you were wrong … "You are diminished as a mother if there is no father in your children's lives," she said.

Someone jumped on the TSR comments and said, "As long as kids are LOVED, then nothing else matters."

Another follower posted this: ‘Greetings to women in the comments section valuing the importance of love and the presence of a father in the lives of children. Childless men pay attention. Be good.

One commenter said: ‘Rihanna would be an amazing mother with or without a man. She is correct. There are people who did wonders in life, and they had a single mother raising them. the times we live today, it's normal anyway if the father is not around. "

Online publication Up News Info said some of its sources spilled the tea and revealed what Chris Brown thinks about all of this.

"Chris is not surprised that Rihanna wants multiple children and he thinks she would be a wonderful mother," a source told the magazine.

She herself went on and said, "Whatever Rihanna has ever thought of, she always does, so if that's something she sees for herself, then there's no question that she will move on." As long as he's happy, that's the only thing that matters and deserves all the happiness in the world like everyone else. "

Aside from this, Chris made his fans laugh as if there wasn't a tomorrow a few days ago when he said a woman was trying to sneak onto his property in the middle of this coronavirus pandemic.

He also shared a funny video on his social media account that had fans crazy with excitement.



