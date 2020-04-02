RHONY's Luann de Lesseps expels a former employee for discrediting her

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has put her former assistant, Danny Marin, in the blast for tearing her apart amid a global pandemic.

"It is completely unpleasant that a disgruntled former employee hit me during a global pandemic," de Lesseps told Page Six. "His moment here says a lot considering it's been a year since he last worked for me and with the season 12 premiere of & # 39; RHONY & # 39;".

Marin posted a video on her social media along with the title:

"FUNNY FACT: I was the only reason #countessluann knew her lyrics while filming her music video, dressed on time, had jewelry, had multiple shoe options, fought with her friends around the house. Oh yeah, that's Correct, but I didn't know how to get a credit helping for 18 straight hours filming the #FeelinJovani music video. "

Marin was also interested in de Lesseps' story with alcohol addiction: "All I want to say is that sobriety is not a game. Rehabilitation is not a story."