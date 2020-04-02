%MINIFYHTMLc9ae0029497a78d869ac440c00575ca511% %MINIFYHTMLc9ae0029497a78d869ac440c00575ca512%

The 2019/20 season for the Tyrrells Premier 15 will be declared null and void





Dean Richards has guided the Newcastle Falcons to the Premier League.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced that the Newcastle Falcons will be promoted from the Greene King IPA Championship to the Gallagher Premier next season.

Newcastle was at the top of the Championship table, having won all 15 matches, when the RFU decided to end the season last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ealing Trailfinders were 18 points behind, having played one game less than the league leaders.

The RFU also confirmed that the 2019/20 season for the Tyrrells Premier 15 will be declared null and void.

Saracens Women had been the best in the league after winning all 12 games to date and had a two-point lead over Harlequins Women when the league was suspended.

The RFU also confirmed that the league final positions will represent leagues throughout the men's and women's community game.

The RFU said in a statement: "Following the early end of the rugby season in England as a result of COVID-19, the RFU today announces the league final positions for the Greene King IPA Championship, Tyrrells Premier 15s and community of men and women game.

"The proposals of the RFU government committee to conclude the season of these leagues at a professional and community level were ratified yesterday by the RFU Council.

"It was agreed that the final rankings for the Greene King IPA Championship and the men's and women's community game would be calculated in a record best game formula, maintaining promotion and relegation for those leagues. The Tyrrells Premier 15s season has been declared void. and without effect, there is no promotion or relegation in this league. "

A dispute erupted last month when Ealing rugby director Ben Ward told Rugby Paper that his club was receiving legal advice on suspending the Championship season.

Newcastle Rugby Director Dean Richards called the comments "in bad taste."

RFU President Peter Wheeler insists that the decision to promote Newcastle is "fair,quot; and "correct,quot;.

"We believe that the decisions made provide fair and balanced results for the game and maintain the integrity of the competitions," Wheeler said.

"We have heard the recommendations from the heart of the game and the approach has been endorsed by the RFU Council.

"This has been a difficult decision to make in the most unprecedented circumstances. There is no single solution that suits every club, but the approach taken is one that we believe best reflects the nature of league rugby in England."

"With 80 percent of the full season for community play, we believe our approach is fair and correct for our leagues."

"We have clubs that are clear leaders in the league and those who have said they would benefit from relegation to play more meaningful rugby."