RFU chief warns that coronavirus could dramatically alter rugby union | Rugby Union News





Bill Sweeney admits that the current situation could be showing some harsh realities about the basic infrastructure of the rugby union

The dynamics of international rugby could be permanently altered by the coronavirus pandemic, RFU Chief Executive Bill Sweeney warned.

England has extended the contract of head coach Eddie Jones until the end of the 2023 World Cup, a two-year increase in his current deal, but on almost all other issues there is deep uncertainty.

The finances of grassroots, professional and even international teams are likely to be stretched to the limit due to the long pause caused by the pandemic and Sweeney admitted that the situation could be showing some harsh realities about the basic infrastructure of the game in general.

And when things return to a form of normality, there is the possibility of considerable changes in the status quo.

Sweeney expects dramatic changes in sport organization in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

"What came out of this is an agreement between all the unions – north and south (hemisphere) and World Rugby to really start with a blank sheet of paper," said Sweeney.

"When you have a crisis of this nature and scale, and I don't think anyone has been able to predict anything of this magnitude, highlight where you have flaws and highlight where you may have some weaknesses. Some of them are being exposed now.

"Many conversations now are around 'how do we get out of this and come out stronger?' We don't want to go back and continue with the same model, which only repeats the mistakes and difficulties of the past, so there are a lot of really positive and productive conversations about how we get out of this with rugby union in a better place, both nationally and internationally.

"There is a full list of things that we need to look at and work on more closely so that we can all get the benefit. Those conversations have already started and started fairly quickly."

A more immediate problem surrounds England's next planned assignment, a scheduled test tour of Japan in July.

With the Tokyo Olympics delayed until 2021, the tour is now highly unlikely to continue, with the final decision expected to be announced in late April.

And although the exact damage caused by the duration of the hiatus and its eventual impact remains unknown, the sport could be irrevocably altered.

Jones has extended his contract with England until the 2023 World Cup

"I absolutely wouldn't say touring is off. We have set a deadline, with World Rugby, for the end of April to make a decision on it," Sweeney said.

"You would probably say (procrastination) is a strong possibility, but it is slightly different than the Olympics. With the Olympics you have, say, 11,000 athletes coming to Tokyo and to different parts of the world at different stages of the crisis."

"With a tour you have two countries involved, so it depends a little bit more on the state of Japan and the state of England."

"But these are exceptional times and God knows how many contingency plans should come out of the July tours."

"It would be premature to say that there are some favorite options among them, but there are a number that we are looking at."

Sweeney and his executive team, along with Jones, have already received 25 percent pay cuts in response to anticipated losses of up to £ 50 million at Twickenham.

It revealed that more than 300 employees had been laid off, with the potential for more to come.

"We are very involved in that licensing program. We have approximately 540 employees, of whom 340 are currently on leave, so that's 62 percent of the organization," he said.

"We will re-evaluate that, probably in a week or two, and that number of licenses may slightly increase."