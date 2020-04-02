Residents in at least 1 city must now cover their nose, mouth in public, or face a $ 1,000 fine – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML900dd7e231c42f869f696f96eb87290611% %MINIFYHTML900dd7e231c42f869f696f96eb87290612%

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a Texas city now requires its residents to cover their nose and mouth when they go out to the public or otherwise face a fine of up to $ 1,000.

Starting Thursday, all people over the age of 5 in Laredo will be required to wear some form of cover, such as a homemade mask, scarf, kerchief, or kerchief when entering a building open to the public. Residents should also cover their mouths and noses when using public transportation, taxis, ridesharing, or pumping gasoline.

The new rule does not apply to people who travel in their own vehicles or if they are outside to exercise and follow social distancing guidelines.

The mandate to use the cover was issued Tuesday by the Laredo city council. The South Texas city of more than 261,000 residents along the United States-Mexico border is located approximately 155 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Residents are encouraged to wear homemade masks and leave medical masks, including N95 masks, for health professionals, said Dr. Héctor González, director of the Laredo health department.

Others across the country have also been updating their guide on whether or not to use some form of facial coverage.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott urged all Texans to stay home. in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases continues to increase rapidly. Residents can leave their homes to receive essential services and activities

Texas schools must also remain closed until at least May 4.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti told residents on Wednesday to start wearing homemade masks if they perform essential tasks like buying food. But Los Angeles residents were not expected to face fines if they did not.

In the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as in some other countries, people must wear a face mask in all public places.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia or death.

