Rents expire for the first time since the on-site coronavirus shelter began – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – On April 1, rents across the country, state, and Bay Area expire, while many are out of work and refugees.

Among them is Oakland florist Terra Thomas. "It's really starting to get scary. I work at events and I really don't have a job for the foreseeable future," he told KPIX via FaceTime.

The story is the same for Ricardo Zepeda of Richmond, only his daughter still has a job. "His work has reduced his hours to one day and my wife was fired from her job and my son too," he said.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, no one, commercial or residential, can be evicted during the coronavirus crisis, but that money is still owed eventually.

"You still owe your rent, but if you can't pay it because of the coronavirus, you can tell the landlord in writing and you won't be evicted, but you must pay it later," said District 6 supervisor Matt Haney.

Only in San Francisco, that means that six months after the crisis is over, you must pay the landlord. But the payment rules differ by city and state. Haney says stimulus controls will not fill the gap.

"That doesn't give you much in a place like San Francisco or the Bay Area, you can't pay rent for $ 1,200, so we're going to support people to do the right thing and stay home and follow the rules," said. said.

Terra and Ricardo are part of what is called a rent strike and are urging Governor Newsom to offer the same relief: a 90-day grace period for all tenants that was previously offered on mortgages.

"I would urge the governor to act quickly because right now millions are facing a really impossible choice," said Thomas.