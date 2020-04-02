Rent-based evictions delayed until April 17 due to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Rent-based evictions delayed until April 17 due to COVID-19 – Up News...

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The first of the month also means the rent is owed to many people, but the Michiganders won't be evicted even if they don't pay.

Governor Whitmer stopped rent-based evictions last month due to the ongoing outbreak.

The order lasts until April 17.

Financial experts have some advice for those who struggle to pay when the payment is due, they recommend talking to the owner and reaching an agreement.

This could include a reduction or extension of payment.

You can also apply for a small loan, since the interest rates are lower than normal.

