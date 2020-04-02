Real housewives of New York City: where are they now?

Let's face it: there is something very special about the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City.
For 12 seasons, the cast of Bravo's hit reality show has brought us iconic moments like Scary Island, Turtle Hour, and the reminder that "Money can't buy your class."
But as a new season begins tonight, we thought it was more than an appropriate time to check in with our favorite cast members who walked away from the franchise for one reason or another. Many of your favorites, including Jill Zarin, Aviva Dresher Y Cindy Barshop He updated us on what they have been doing in and out of the Big Apple. They also dropped some secrets about what's to come.
"I come to a party in Berkshires at Dorinda MedleyHouse of " Heather Thomson joked with E! Exclusive news. "Everything is chosen. I went back with everyone and there is a new housewife I met. It was as if I had never left."
Many like Kelly Bensimon He also shared the questions that fans across the country still ask them. "How do I stay in shape? Read I can make you hot Where do I buy my clothes? I work with many companies, "Kelly shared with us." And am I still crazy? My answer: I'm as crazy as you want me to be as long as you keep watching the show. "
Before tonight's season premiere, we invite you to take a trip down memory lane and see your favorites away from the camera in our gallery below.
And for the record: these women are excited to see what Singer Ramona, Sonja Morgan and the crew is ready in the coming weeks and months.
"I am excited to see the new season!" Kristen Taekman shared with us "It will be interesting to see the ladies without Bethenny Frankel and I look forward to the & # 39; meeting & # 39; Leah McSweeney! "
Kristen Taekman
The fashion blogger has remained friendly to "all the ladies,quot; since leaving the show after the seventh season. "The most common question they ask me would be: 'Is it real?' Yes! I wish it wasn't! That would have been much easier. They also ask me 'How is your lip?' From the incident. glass of Ramona Singer wine, "Kristen recalled. "So the follow-up question is, 'Why didn't you attack her back?' For the record, my lip is fine, thank goodness, and people forget that I was stepping on water and tasting blood, so I was much more concerned. for my safety I have to go back to Ramona. "
Heather Thomson
While the businesswoman sold Yummy two years ago, the former Bravo star has started using Heather Thomson Superfoods. "During my last season, I went back to school for nutrition, but it didn't show," he told E! News. "I really put my arms in the world of wellness." Heather is pleased to report that she remains "true friends,quot; with Carole Radziwill. As for question No. 1 asked by fans? "They ask me if it is real. Yes, it is real. With a fire, you can fan the flame or put it out in water. A housewife is not going to look for the water," she explained.
Cindy Barshop
Currently committed to strategic coach Jay Cardiello, Cindy continues to expand VSPOT Medi Spa with a new location in Philadelphia. While looking forward to a summer wedding if possible, Cindy is happy to be at the forefront of women's health. When asked by fans if the show is real, Cindy says the answer is absolutely yes. "I remember filming one of my first scenes and it was Sonja Morgan kicking Alex McCord out of her house. I thought, 'Will someone scream?' But no, it's real," he reminded E! News. "I still talk to Luann de Lesseps and Jill Zarin and I think what Bethenny Frankel is doing right now is amazing. She is really using her platform to do a great job."
Jill Zarin
"The number one question they always ask me is: Cuándo When will you come back? We want you to come back," Jill shared with E! News. While keeping quiet about a possible return, the businesswoman focuses on launching her outdoor carpet line on April 1. She is also dividing her time between New York City and Boca with boyfriend Gary Brody and daughter Ally. "I am happy and very grateful," Jill shared when speaking of her loyal fans. "I've never received so many requests from Cameo before. Anything from a birthday, I want to console myself for a wedding postponement. I give it as much time as I can and you never know who else is going to show up!"
Kelly Bensimon
Since returning from the show, Kelly has written several books including I can make you look sexy. He attended Northeastern's International Marketing MBA program and will attend NYU's Executive MBA program in the fall. "I started working with the Holly Parker team at Douglas Elliman, where I work in residential and commercial properties. In fact, I will be doing several cameos in Million Dollar List: New York this autumn! Kelly joked. To this day, best-selling author keeps in touch with Jill Zarin and Luann de Lesseps.
Barbara Kavovit
The CEO and founder of Evergreen Construction NYC is working on a sequel to his first novel. Steel heels and working with Dorsey Pictures to develop their own show. "Be in Real New York Housewives It was a great experience and you should always risk your life wherever you can because you never know where they could lead! "Barbara shared with E! News." Also, never give up on anything no matter how difficult it may be. "
Aviva Drescher
Since leaving the program, Aviva continues to support amputees. "I can't visit amputees in hospitals right now because of the Coronavirus, but if possible, FaceTime with some new ones," he shared with E! News. The motivational speaker and author recently had lunch with Heather Thomson and says she is on good terms with her cast members. "I love all the girls, but I don't see them because our lifestyle is so different right now. I have young children," she explained.
Bethenny Frankel
The B has just begun! In February 2020, the Bravo star obtained a request for eight episodes from HBO Max for his unscripted competition series titled The big shot with Bethenny. And as she prepares for her return to television, the businesswoman has also been working nonstop at her B-Strong Foundation, which has been helping healthcare workers around the world during the Coronavirus.
Alex McCord
Goodbye to New York City and hello to Australia! One of the original cast members of the show went down with his family in 2014. Simon van Kempen recently graduated from law school, while Alex earned a degree in psychology. The couple remains stronger than ever as they celebrated 20 years together.
Carole Radziwill
Since leaving the show after season 10, the author has been working on a television comedy "based on a former reality star who is chairman of the cooperative board of a small West Village apartment building." She is also working on her third book.
Jules Wainstein
While divorcing Michael Wainstein, Jules has stayed away from social media in recent months. But during a recent interview with Bravo, the eighth season student updated fans about her life. "Until my divorce is over, I am temporarily living in Boca (in Florida) with my parents, which was actually a good thing because unfortunately my father passed away recently," she shared. "We will be (here) until things are fixed, and then we hope to return soon."
Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo. Catch up on the full episodes now.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
