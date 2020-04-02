Real housewives of New York City: where are they now?

Let's face it: there is something very special about the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City.

For 12 seasons, the cast of Bravo's hit reality show has brought us iconic moments like Scary Island, Turtle Hour, and the reminder that "Money can't buy your class."

But as a new season begins tonight, we thought it was more than an appropriate time to check in with our favorite cast members who walked away from the franchise for one reason or another. Many of your favorites, including Jill Zarin, Aviva Dresher Y Cindy Barshop He updated us on what they have been doing in and out of the Big Apple. They also dropped some secrets about what's to come.

"I come to a party in Berkshires at Dorinda MedleyHouse of " Heather Thomson joked with E! Exclusive news. "Everything is chosen. I went back with everyone and there is a new housewife I met. It was as if I had never left."