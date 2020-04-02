Rapper Young Thug says he's losing millions due to a pandemic

It has been reported several times in the past month that the coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on the world economy, and the music industry is no different.

Especially in the age of broadcasting and low physical sales, concerts are trusted more than ever by performers as a source of income. Income diversification has only become more important to the average performer as the years go by.

The rapper's Young Thug is just an artist commenting on the lack of money gained during this time. During a recent conversation with the acclaimed Big Boy, Young Thug shared how COVID-19 has hit his wallet hard.

According to Billboard, Big Boy asked him how much he was going to lose in the coming months, and YT estimated around $ 5 million because the public was behind closed doors right now. Thugger shared with the host that it will cost him "twice as much,quot;, because he can't do shows and he also has bills to pay.

While his income stream has slowed down, Young Thug says the quarantine itself will cost him money because he has to take care of his mother and father. Thug said his parents also want to stay in an attic suite, and of course that costs a lot more.

In addition, Thugger shared what he thought of Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert and how he no longer wanted to invite the young rapper to his house because he is "the damn devil,quot;. Young Thug joked that he's been breaking things at home and making all kinds of "stupid little fools,quot;.

In other news, Young Thug has been eager to spread warning messages to the public on his Instagram, including a biblical passage warning his followers to pay attention to the rise in coronavirus cases in the United States.

To paraphrase the biblical passage: if the world is going through a crisis, whether it be in its person, in its land or in its source of food, society must "repent,quot; and then God "will make his land prosperous again,quot;.



