Rapper Rick Ross to head Docuseries of Half Yard Productions Fronzaglia family – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Rick Ross has partnered with Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, in a docusery focused on the New Jersey Fronzaglia family, in which Ross would also star. The project is the first for Ross under his recently launched production company Lucky Bastard Media Corp.

Half-Yard Director of Development Dirk Hoogstra is developing the new untitled series about the Fronzaglia family: Alisa Maria, Dejroune, Milan and Joe "The Crane", a unique, charismatic and endearing cast of characters deeply involved in the New Jersey social life and business. community. The family's oldest daughter, Dejroune or "Dej", is in an emerging relationship with Miami-based Ross, who will take a central role in the series.

The cast was brought to Half Yard's attention by reality TV producer Franco Porporino Jr. (American Chopper, Live Rescue, Live PD) who is an executive producer on the project.

Directed by CEO Sean Gallagher, Half Yard Productions is a leading American producer of factual and factual entertainment, including TLC's Say Yes to the dress, which is currently in its 19th season, and spin-offs including the current hit show Say yes to America dress for TLC.