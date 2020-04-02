R. Kelly's daughter Buku Abi works on new video

R. Kelly's daughter Buku Abi posted a video of her pole dance with Megan Thee Stallion's "Realer,quot; on her Instagram.

"The day I have no idea about quarantine. ///// 🖤 ///// Megan Thee Stallion / Realer," the publication captioned.

Not bad to start with. We are sure that it will be strengthened the more you practice.

Buku made the headlines last year after he spoke about his relationship with his father, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial for extortion and charges related to child pornography.

"At home it is normal, you are living a life with your parents; your father and mother are not going to get into all the bad things that could be happening outside the home," he told the Associated Press at the time he started learning the part. sore, the not so good part. I think it was the hardest part for me because for a long time I decided who my father was (and who my family was). "