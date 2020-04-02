R. Kelly Accuser Faith Rodgers teases ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary about freestyle rap

Instagram

R. KellyAzriel Clary's ex-girlfriend is showing off her musical talents. The 22-year-old has been flaunting her skills on her Instagram account and recently shared a video of her doing a freestyle rap about NFL Choppa hit.

"Better come take a seat / And if you really try me / That's a quick RP," he said in style. "He took a step back, now I look like a pile, why do I need a best friend, when I got 100 racks."

Concluding the video, she rapped: "He said he wanted to be bad b *** h. I am a wife."

"You guys actually love to rap as much as I enjoy singing," Azriel wrote in the caption on Wednesday, April 1. "It may be obscene, but somehow it is enriching to see my strength and know that NONE of us (all my beautiful queens), none of us need a man who does not help us grow physically, mentally, financially and spiritually." #wifeyfrestyleoftheday @nlechoppamusic REMIX. if you like it, tag it. "

"This is better than singing honestly," praised one of his followers. Someone else wrote, "Kyle, you're insignificant for this … he's going to be famous by any means necessary."

However, R. Kelly's accuser Faith Rodgers did not feel Azriel's rap. "I HOPE that's not shady," she wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. "How are you going to shade because you were in the same position as … GOOFY idc. & # 39; Advocate & # 39; my a **, people are not really healing as they THINK."

Faith was not the only one who did not like rap. "I miss the years when people who couldn't rape DIDN'T," one person said in the comment. "I want her to stop rapping and start to heal, she's crazy," suggested another fan.