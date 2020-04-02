Home Sports Quiz Emoji: name that football stadium! The | Football news

Quiz Emoji: name that football stadium! The | Football news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Quiz Emoji: name that football stadium! The | Football news
%MINIFYHTMLb6c643295859ed181392c2faab0cc4e011% %MINIFYHTMLb6c643295859ed181392c2faab0cc4e012%

They say that good things come in threes.

First was the emoji quiz on footballers, then came a second on soccer clubs, and now, like any decent worthy forward, Sky Sports Complete a quiz hat-trick with a third party in soccer stadiums.

%MINIFYHTMLb6c643295859ed181392c2faab0cc4e013%%MINIFYHTMLb6c643295859ed181392c2faab0cc4e014%
%MINIFYHTMLb6c643295859ed181392c2faab0cc4e015% %MINIFYHTMLb6c643295859ed181392c2faab0cc4e016%

All that's left is for you to reveal the names of 10 stadiums across Europe, but before you break, here are two helpful tips before the quiz: keep it simple Y say what you see!

Good luck!

%MINIFYHTMLb6c643295859ed181392c2faab0cc4e017%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©