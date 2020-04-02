Quibi's success would mean Jeffrey Katzenberg could be right this time – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd78ad5dbc1ad3eb7b690255d2af3881511% %MINIFYHTMLd78ad5dbc1ad3eb7b690255d2af3881512%

Jeffrey Katzenberg, a cunning and hard-hitting corporate soldier, has been involved in three great startups, but the one he likes best is the next one, Quibi. So do its sponsors, whose $ 1.75 billion investment reflects their confidence in their ability to predict the future. Even if he is occasionally wrong.

Katzenberg wrote a famous manifesto for the film industry three decades ago exposing his mistakes and keys to survival. Widely circulated and discussed, his 28-page document proved to be wrong in both his analysis and his prognoses.

However, this week Katzenberg embarks on a new venture to demonstrate that his precepts can be sharpened after all, albeit on a completely different platform. Starting April 6, Quibi will send thousands of episodes, each of 10 minutes or less, created by an imposing variety of accomplished filmmakers. Small shows are designed to meet at least two of the stringent criteria established decades ago by the then-young Disney executive: They are closely mapped and wisely budgeted.

But will they save Hollywood? Will they even save Quibi? The clock is ticking and smartphones are waiting.

When Katzenberg initially filed his exhaustive inter-office note, he was serving as Disney's chief film executive with Michael Eisner, hoping to succeed him as president. The main thesis of the memo was that Hollywood was being destroyed by its "bloated event movies", with Disney to blame. At the time, Disney was working through a superstar version of Dick tracy starring Warren Beatty, who, behind schedule and over budget, had become a special irritant for the high-ranking executive.

Katzenberg's solution was to cancel his tents and replace a series of mid-range "high-concept" films, concepts that were approved, if not conceived, by the studio. The formula: a caring protagonist would endure a transformative experience with which the audience could relate. To nurture these films, Disney created a "squat pyramid" complex with labels like Hollywood Pictures and Touchstone.

‘Dick Tracy” (1990)

Moviestore / Shutterstock



An example was titled Rocketeer, about a test pilot whose secret jetpack kept getting him into awkward adventures. A model for failure, in his opinion, was Dick tracy, which became a textbook to "lose control of our destiny".

Katzenberg would not have minded that his doctrine was leaked to the media, except that its launch triggered a succession of dire events. First, the Disney board decided not to give him the presidency. Angrily, he sued the company and ultimately won a prize of $ 250 million. Furthermore, the movies that rose to the top of the box office charts in the years that followed precisely defined the kind of "event images" that the manifesto despised: they were even more expensive and more hectic.

Katzenberg, of course, switched to a succession of high-profile startups, like DreamWorks and DreamWorks Animation, before unveiling his latest concept. The Quibi product line will stream to the world's smartphones, offering its bite size at first for a 90-day free trial before finally costing $ 4.99 with ad content and $ 7.99 without.

Quibi's authors stable spans Jennifer Lopez to Reese Witherspoon, from Steven Soderbergh to LeBron James. Katzenberg's long-term associate Steven Spielberg will also contribute a series of horror movies, using exotic technology that can only be seen at night. Meg Whitman, a top technology executive, is a partner at Katzenberg in Quibi.

By emerging in this unique moment of forced estrangement, Quibi could either be welcomed or instantly irrelevant. In Katzenberg's opinion, the new platform will demonstrate "a positive side" for its audience. It could also be a welcome alternative to the launch of HBO Max and NBCUniversal Peacock later in the year.

The prototype Quibi spectator would be 18 to 44 years old, perhaps traveling or even waiting at a stoplight. Quibi is not aimed at the younger set of Snapchat or TikTok. Shows can be thrillers, or even unscripted shows and documentaries. This week, producers of their news-oriented shows rushed around their garages and other spaces to gather footage, and only two premieres faced delays.

To be sure, many viewers, given the unexpected time to kill and family members to entertain, may be looking not for quick bites, but for binge-eating: weeklong engagements for opaque melodramas like stranger. On the other hand, this may also be the moment Katzenberg has long anticipated, when his audience may want that unexpected jolt or revealing insight, which will distract them from a pandemic or economic meltdown.

Those who have known Katzenberg during his long career see some irony that we would go for a product that is fast, if not abrupt, consistent with his management style. Starting with his productive career at Paramount, he became famous for his hectic pace, scheduling meetings at 7 a.m. and multiple consecutive breakfasts and lunches.

Katzenberg's key was rhythm. Quibi will surely satisfy that rhythm.