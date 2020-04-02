QUESTION: Which of David Lloyd, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain did these things? The | Cricket News

They are former captains of England and now esteemed Sky Cricket experts, and they all celebrated their birthdays in March.
Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and David Lloyd have accomplished a lot in their careers, but can you distinguish their successes, and sometimes their missteps, in the latest Benedict Bermange quiz?
It is a fairly simple formula: 12 questions with the correct answer always one from Nasser, Athers or Bumble.
Accept the challenge below and tell us how you are doing on Twitter @SkyCricket
