Psychologist says parents must step forward to raise children of coronavirus age – Up News Info Detroit

– With schools closed for more than 55 million children across the country in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, students, parents, and teachers face a host of new and unexpected challenges.

Schools across the country have created virtual online classrooms, but many parents and caregivers find themselves managing workload and tools like Google documents and Zoom meetings, all in addition to working remotely, taking care of finances, and putting out food. in the table.

But in this difficult situation, it's more important for parents to maintain positive relationships than to worry about doing all of this perfectly, says Melanie Killen, Ph.D., a developmental psychologist and professor of Human Development and Quantitative Methodology, and professor of Psychology (Affiliate ) at the University of Maryland.

%MINIFYHTMLfc94b1940d40955d13d200ad74b66b3d11% %MINIFYHTMLfc94b1940d40955d13d200ad74b66b3d12%

Killen discussed his thoughts and concerns with Up News Info Local on Wednesday:

Up News Info Local: Obviously, this is an unprecedented period of time for parents. What is happening now is something that probably most moms and dads never prepared or thought about. What are your biggest concerns for families in the future? Will families benefit from this long-term experience?

Melanie Killen: Parents and family members are asked to help their children learn material in a whole new environment during the regular workday and, in many cases, while working from home. There were no training workshops on how to do it; There are no in-person workshops. Everyone is doing this in an intensive course with little or no preparation. What I have heard many times is the recently recognized appreciation parents have for teachers and the amazing work they do every day ("more pay for teachers!").

Up News Info : Parents face enough stress just from working remotely to taking care of finances to keep the pantry full right now, but by adding home schooling and being on duty for parents during the hours, it's generally not added an even bigger layer. How important is it for moms and dads to be present to their children right now and nurture their emotions and needs?

MK: It is always important that parents nurture children's emotions and needs. The extent to which parents should be present in the room while children do schoolwork online depends largely on the child's age and grade. Younger children need more presence, and older children and teens are doing well with more autonomy and independence. However, what is very clear is that parents recognize first hand that school is much more than teaching academic subjects. It is a phenomenally important socialization environment.

Up News Info : What are the consequences of children being ignored or stressing their parents?

MK: The answer to this question is the same regardless of whether online education is occurring or not. Children do not benefit from having their parents' stress projected on them or being ignored. However, we currently live in a very strange and unusual situation in which everyone, worldwide, has been pushed with little or no warning; and there was no preparation. Keeping positive relationships intact is more important than worrying about doing this perfectly. Be sure to pay attention to the children, encourage them to do their school work, provide high-quality breaks (such as listening to music, reading books, exercising, walking outside, if possible, baking cookies), and having fun with your children.

Up News Info : What are your concerns about kids and screen time right now?

MK: Everyone is concerned about too much screen time for young and old alike. Our bodies are not made to sit hunched over a keyboard all day. An advantage is that screen time for education provides children with high-quality screen time interaction. However, education through the computer screen should be limited. Screen time is not a substitute for classroom and in-person interactions provided by K-12. When the school returns in person, it is important to limit screen time and avoid poor quality screen time.

Up News Info : Children are used to recess and physical education to end their days. They are used to socializing with their peers constantly. What are the consequences of these losses if parents do not attend to their children's need for exercise and socialization?

MK: This is a major concern during closing. Children's needs for peer interaction, play, and exercise are important to their healthy social and academic development. Parents should also play with their children to reduce stress. Math can be a game like bingo. Be sure to allow your child to have fun and enjoy time together. The long-term consequences depend on how long the closing lasts. If the closure is one month, the time lost for academic and peer interaction can be recovered. Hopefully, the virus will be contained in early summer.

Up News Info : What are the most important tools or tips that parents can use to better serve their children during this indefinite period?

MK: School-based lessons are difficult for even the most professional teachers. There is no "perfect,quot; here. Online schooling is a great experiment that school systems developed for this extremely rare closure on a social level. Schools have been incredibly brave to take on this. Some advices: