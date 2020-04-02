Prince William & # 39; eager to enlist again & # 39; to air ambulances in light of the coronavirus crisis

WENN

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly wants to "do whatever he can to help" in the midst of the pandemic, but it is "complicated" as he is a full-time member of royalty due to the absences of the other members of the monarch.

Up News Info –

Prince William is eager to participate in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Having worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017, it was reported that the Duke of Cambridge was seriously considering returning to work as the UK continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

"Prince William is genuinely interested in re-enlisting in the air ambulance service," Neil Sean of Fox News said of the 37-year-old royal. Still, Neil was quick to add that it will be difficult for London Air Ambulance Charity sponsor to do. "But it is also a difficult time. You really have to focus on royal duty now that the queen is isolated," said the media correspondent.

%MINIFYHTMLa9a1e532ff4c346de196b90df0e3702411% %MINIFYHTMLa9a1e532ff4c346de196b90df0e3702412%

Neil further noted that even though the father of three "is in talks about a short part-time role in emergencies and so on," it was "unthinkable that he could return to that full time." He added: "It is interesting that William is now rating higher than ever with this leadership style as a waiting king and wanting to help so many subjects in these difficult times … William will do this job completely in secret and without public relations will participate on demand. yours and the palace. "

Similarly, The Sun reported that Prince Charles' eldest son "has seriously considered returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic." An informant shared, "He knows the whole country is doing his part and wants to help. But it's complicated, since he was originally punished from work in order to become a royal member of royalty."

"That role is even more important now that Charles has been ill, Harry has left with Meghan and Andrew has been excluded from public life," the source continued. "But William is very interested in doing everything he can to help."

William may be eager to return to his old job after his father, Prince Charles, contracted the coronavirus. The Prince of Wales announced his diagnosis of COVID-19 on March 25. Seven days later, it was revealed that he had everything clear to get out of quarantine.

Noting that he was fortunate to have "relatively mild symptoms," the 71-year-old said in a video shared on the official Twitter of his Clarence House that it has been a "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends it is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed. "