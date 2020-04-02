Preschool Trampoline Party Gets More Gorillas – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

Dear Amy: I recently hosted a birthday party for my preschooler.

I invited 20 classmates. Sixteen answered "yes,quot;.

At the party, several of the guests brought older siblings that we had never met before. This would not have been a problem if it was a party at home or an outdoor park. However, we were in a trampoline park where you have to pay $ 20 per participant. Non-participants (like parents) are free.

When we received the bill, it showed that we had 27 children!

It felt rude to make the invitation so that only the named guest can participate. Is there a polite way to make sure we're not paying for siblings we don't even know when we throw a party at an amusement center?

– tapped

Dear tapped: I suppose the parents also accompanied these young children, and brought their other children with them, perhaps assuming they had a group rate.

I shared your question with Gay Cioffi, longtime principal of Little Folks Preschool in Washington, DC, who publishes a helpful parent newsletter, “Little Folks, Big Questions (littlefolksbigquestions.com).

Cioffi responds: “I have witnessed all possible sizes and shapes of the birthday party. Everything from keeping the guest number in line with the child's age: four years equals four guests (I love it), to an extravagance with 300 people at the Four Seasons Hotel.

"Because you are dealing with families and young children, you should expect the unexpected, that is, an 'error' is circulating, and many people do not show up, family members are visiting and joining the guest, or on the birthday the child is overwhelmed and cries all the time (more often).

