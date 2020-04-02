Preschool Trampoline Party Gets More Gorillas – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

Dear Amy: I recently hosted a birthday party for my preschooler.

I invited 20 classmates. Sixteen answered "yes,quot;.

At the party, several of the guests brought older siblings that we had never met before. This would not have been a problem if it was a party at home or an outdoor park. However, we were in a trampoline park where you have to pay $ 20 per participant. Non-participants (like parents) are free.

When we received the bill, it showed that we had 27 children!

It felt rude to make the invitation so that only the named guest can participate. Is there a polite way to make sure we're not paying for siblings we don't even know when we throw a party at an amusement center?

– tapped

Dear tapped: I suppose the parents also accompanied these young children, and brought their other children with them, perhaps assuming they had a group rate.

I shared your question with Gay Cioffi, longtime principal of Little Folks Preschool in Washington, DC, who publishes a helpful parent newsletter, “Little Folks, Big Questions (littlefolksbigquestions.com).

Cioffi responds: “I have witnessed all possible sizes and shapes of the birthday party. Everything from keeping the guest number in line with the child's age: four years equals four guests (I love it), to an extravagance with 300 people at the Four Seasons Hotel.

"Because you are dealing with families and young children, you should expect the unexpected, that is, an 'error' is circulating, and many people do not show up, family members are visiting and joining the guest, or on the birthday the child is overwhelmed and cries all the time (more often).

Since young children don't always like to be left behind, or if parents are really invited, it can be assumed that siblings can come too. I don't think there is a polite way to say that you are not paying for siblings. If finances are a concern, next year, I would plan a smaller meeting with room to grow. "

Dear Amy: My sister and I have not agreed on diet for years; I'm vegan, and she and her spouse eat meat (I think only twice a week).

We love each other, our relationships are cordial, and we never argue about your diet. When my spouse and I visit her, she cheerfully welcomes us.

Although my main reason for not eating animals is that they "don't like it," health is also a major concern, and I occasionally send my sister a link to a scientific study that points out the protective health benefits of diets based on plants. .

I try to be moderate with the links, because I know that people who are always giving health advice can be annoying.

With the COVID-19 epidemic, my concern for the health of my dear sister is increasing. We are both over 65, she has had major health crises in the past, and I want her to be alive and well for many years to come.

I'd like to send you some links that show that adopting a plant-based diet quickly fosters a healthy microbiome (gut flora) that boosts one's immunity, without postponing it.

Amy, I know that making physical health recommendations is not your job. But if you consult some nutritionists and check this for yourself, and if you find it convincing, mention it in your column, you could help my sister decide to stop eating animals, at least during the epidemic.

In fact, knowing that there is something we can do to strengthen our immune systems now could help many, especially the elderly, become less afraid. Fear can do a lot of harm to society.

– G

Dear G: It seems that he has advocated his point of view, over and over again. Your sister has reacted politely respecting your dietary choices.

I agree that fear can do a lot of damage. And maybe you should stop trying to scare your sister.

Dear Amy: "Not Looking,quot; was a widower in an assistance center. He was surprised when female residents approached him.

In addition to your advice to him, I hope you encourage all sexually active seniors to use condoms!

– Worried

Dear interested party: STDs are a growing problem within the elderly population. Yes, condoms!

