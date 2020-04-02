Premier League meeting: will players have pay cuts? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML464a36ca0c0fc19fc50268a139c9cb4611% %MINIFYHTML464a36ca0c0fc19fc50268a139c9cb4612%





The 20 Premier League clubs will participate in their last conference call on Friday

Premier League clubs will hold their last emergency meeting on Friday, to discuss the growing number of coronavirus pandemic problems. Sky Sports News & # 39; Chief reporter Bryan Swanson looks at the agenda.

How important are these conversations?

This is the last chance for all 20 Premier League clubs to join a conference call, hosted by Interim Premier League President Claudia Arney. It is the third call of the club in three weeks.

Throughout the pandemic, the Premier League has worked in conjunction with the Football Association, the EFL, and the other key agencies in the game to provide coordinated updates. This level of rapid agreement is unprecedented and highlights the need for a joint approach.

Premier League officials have also been in talks this week with the Association of Professional Soccer Players (PFA) and the Association of League Managers (LMA).

No major decisions are expected, but we must expect clarity on several key issues.

Will the best players take salary cuts?

The topic is high on the agenda. It is complicated and emotional, which always stands out in times of financial difficulties.

The same questions are asked when clubs face cash flow and management problems, particularly in relation to the much-debated Football Creditors Rule, which protects players and staff from other club creditors in administration or liquidation. .

We have seen top players agree to pay cuts in other European countries, and in England Championship leaders Leeds led the way with an early statement that their players, coaching staff and senior management had offered to take a salary deferral "in the immediate future,quot; to protect the salaries of all non-soccer personnel.

But no Premier League club has announced any impact on their players' salaries.

Authorities will want to avoid a fragmented approach by the clubs and ensure a more consistent response.

What have they said to the players?

The players received an email from the PFA earlier this week, seen by Sky Sports News.

He stressed that each club is different when it comes to its financial position.

The email emphasized to players that, "Before accepting or signing any paperwork from your clubs, it is vitally important that teams collectively discuss proposals with the PFA."

As expected, the union protects its players, but they will be aware of the perception. This is a national emergency, and people are losing their lives every day.

There is not much sympathy for the players who, in some cases, win millions of pounds. But how should cuts be determined? A percentage of the salary? Based on what? There are many unanswered questions.

Are Premier League clubs united?

This week, the clubs have made announcements individually.

On Monday, Newcastle became the first Premier League club to put non-playing staff on temporary leave.

On Tuesday, Tottenham president Daniel Levy announced that 550 non-gambling employees will play a 20 percent pay cut for April and May. Levy said: "People need to wake up to the magnitude of what is happening around us."

On Wednesday Bournemouth announced that "a certain number of employees in all areas of the club,quot; will be temporarily suspended.

HM Revenue & Customs says: "If you and your employer agree, your employer may keep you on the payroll if they are unable to operate or have no job for you due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is known as being,quot; without permission. " "Your employer could pay 80% of your salary through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, up to a monthly limit of £ 2,500. "Your employer will still pay you and pay your income taxes. You cannot work for your employer while you are on leave." The Coronavirus Job Retention Plan is expected to be operational by the end of April. Source: Gov.uk

Furloughed employees, whose functions have been impacted by the closure of Vitality Stadium and the other sites, will be on leave for a minimum of three weeks under the UK government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which will currently run until May 31.

On Thursday, Brighton revealed that its chief executive Paul Barber, chief technical officer Dan Ashworth and head coach Graham Potter had received "a significant voluntary pay cut over the next three months."

The reduction was agreed as part of "significant club efforts to protect all jobs in our club and charity."

As of writing Thursday afternoon, the other 16 clubs have yet to post their responses.

The Premier League prefers that its clubs come to a unanimous decision on all important issues, so we can expect a solid discussion on the next steps.

What about player contracts?

This is another key issue, but there is only so much that Premier League clubs can do.

They will take the initiative of FIFA, the governing body of world football.

There is a working group to establish whether the current rules and regulations should be amended, and they will meet in the coming days.

But the problem is complicated by the fact that labor laws are different in each country. There is no simple solution.

Given the urgency, with some contracts effective June 30, the group is expected to announce interim arrangements as soon as possible. That will give England's top clubs much-needed clarity, particularly given the likely impact on dates for the summer transfer window.

Do the clubs really expect the games to return before April 30?

No, the date was agreed last month to assist clubs in the English game plan for the coming weeks, including remote training schedules and possible annual vacations for players.

It was never a return date based on scientific evidence of the likely peak of the pandemic.

There are high expectations that the date will be further delayed.

Is there a growing feeling of frustration?

Yes, because nobody can give certainty in such an uncertain period.

The clubs are aware that football pales in insignificance for public health. But they must plan for the future, to ensure a quick return when it is safe to do so.

FIFA and UEFA, through working groups, try to do their best, discussing each important issue.

Ultimately, the Premier League, like any other organization, is unable to respond until the pandemic peaks and the government is comfortable with football coming back, even behind closed doors.

As we learned from a UEFA conference call on Wednesday, national federations across Europe, including England, remain committed to ending the season.

No association raised the question of canceling this season.

However, less than 24 hours after the call, the board of directors of Belgium's Jupiler Pro League recommended the immediate end of their season after holding more separate talks.

A sign of a changing and fluid situation.

As Daniel Levy also noted: "We have to realize that football cannot work in a bubble."

These are tough times, and, as a UEFA official admitted to Sky Sports News earlier this week: "None of us is in control."