RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A second resident at The Reserve at Richardson tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed J.D. Thousands of Up News Info 11.

The chief nurse said it was difficult for them to obtain coronavirus test kits after the first positive case at the retirement center.

The Reserve at Richardson (J.D. Miles – Up News Info 11)

They plan to evaluate the more than 500 residents and staff there as soon as they have the test kits to do it.

