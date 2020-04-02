Police imitators driven by stress, uncertainty as coronavirus spreads

Some people react to a global pandemic by hoarding toilet paper. Some bake bread or eat Netflix or create silly videos. And it turns out that some wear fake uniforms, pose as police, and harass people on orders to stay home in Colorado.

Authorities have identified at least six different incidents of police impersonators along the Front Range in the past two weeks, with many of the imposters arresting and questioning drivers as to why they are out and during the stay order at the state home, which prohibits non-essential travel

This increase in police impersonators is likely due to the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, the need to exercise some control over uncertain circumstances and, perhaps, a predisposition among impostors towards authoritarianism, experts said. Some, authorities suspect, are just their usual scammers taking advantage of unprecedented times.

"This is a period of tremendous stress," said Harvey Milkman, professor emeritus of psychology at Denver Metropolitan State University. "And when people are stressed and exceed their limit, judgment begins to deteriorate and can manifest itself in many ways. People can rationalize it and think they are doing something for the benefit of the community. It is necessary to feel that we are not defenseless at this time. "

Royal police say they are not conducting stop-to-stay traffic stops, and some agencies are not using unmarked cars for traffic enforcement during the coronavirus pandemic. The imposters, who have been reported in Erie, Greeley, Aurora, Weld County and Fort Collins, seem to behave similarly.

In several recent cases, witnesses have described being detained by lonely men, dressed in dark or uniform clothing. Some imposters have driven vehicles equipped with emergency lights. Usually they question drivers and then let them go. In Erie, a man ordered a woman to drive to his home and then followed her there before leaving, according to the Erie Police Department.

The police are looking for the imitators; none had been arrested until Thursday. Authorities warned that drivers should pay more attention when stopped.

"If you're not sure, definitely call 911 to see if it's a legitimate stop," said Weld County Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Moylan. "Usually, we don't use unmarked cars. And we're definitely not doing it now."

Some of the impersonators may be looking for personal information from drivers, such as what can be found in license and insurance documentation, he said, adding that the Weld County suspect has detained at least two drivers.

"You could do a significant amount of damage, fraud, or show up at people's houses," Moylan said. "Our boy isn't doing that yet. We suspect he's on a power trip."

That makes sense, said Brett King, a senior instructor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"People are attracted to social authority roles," he said. "That gives us a sense of control when other things sometimes don't make sense."

Anonymity can also free people to take actions that they would not otherwise take, he said. Even just wearing a fake uniform and taking on the role of a police officer can give the impostor a certain sense of anonymity, he said. Going out at night, under cover of darkness, or with a group, as reported in Greeley, can have the same impact, he said.

"In a state of anonymity, we found that those normal inhibitions against deviant behavior just quiet a little bit, just calm down," he said.

Another motivator could be boredom and isolation, he said, since much of the state is closed during the order to stay home.

Milkman called the imitators' actions a "wrong manifestation of stress," and suggested several ways that people can try to control and reduce stress caused by the pandemic that are neither criminal nor harmful.

Connecting with other people is key, he said, whether it's simply talking to friends or volunteering to help others. Such connections reduce stress and increase endurance for both parties, he said.

"It really improves your mood and your sense of hope and your sense of strength when you connect with others," he said. "And we have to do it pretty much right now, but it's fine."