Police imitators driven by stress, uncertainty as coronavirus spreads

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Some people react to a global pandemic by hoarding toilet paper. Some bake bread or eat Netflix or create silly videos. And it turns out that some wear fake uniforms, pose as police, and harass people on orders to stay home in Colorado.

Authorities have identified at least six different incidents of police impersonators along the Front Range in the past two weeks, with many of the imposters arresting and questioning drivers as to why they are out and during the stay order at the state home, which prohibits non-essential travel

This increase in police impersonators is likely due to the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, the need to exercise some control over uncertain circumstances and, perhaps, a predisposition among impostors towards authoritarianism, experts said. Some, authorities suspect, are just their usual scammers taking advantage of unprecedented times.

"This is a period of tremendous stress," said Harvey Milkman, professor emeritus of psychology at Denver Metropolitan State University. "And when people are stressed and exceed their limit, judgment begins to deteriorate and can manifest itself in many ways. People can rationalize it and think they are doing something for the benefit of the community. It is necessary to feel that we are not defenseless at this time. "

Royal police say they are not conducting stop-to-stay traffic stops, and some agencies are not using unmarked cars for traffic enforcement during the coronavirus pandemic. The imposters, who have been reported in Erie, Greeley, Aurora, Weld County and Fort Collins, seem to behave similarly.

In several recent cases, witnesses have described being detained by lonely men, dressed in dark or uniform clothing. Some imposters have driven vehicles equipped with emergency lights. Usually they question drivers and then let them go. In Erie, a man ordered a woman to drive to his home and then followed her there before leaving, according to the Erie Police Department.

