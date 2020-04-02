PnB Rock and girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang debut newborn daughter

%MINIFYHTML17ea0ca209e53ebca930b745be81f8ed11% %MINIFYHTML17ea0ca209e53ebca930b745be81f8ed12%

Instagram

The rapper from & # 39; Gang Up & # 39; and his partner went to Instagram on Tuesday, March 31, to announce the arrival of their baby, whose name is Xuri Li Sibounheuang.

Up News Info –

PnB Rock You have at least one thing to be thankful for in this time of crisis. The rapper / singer, whose real name is Rakim Allen, welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. The proud parents announced the arrival of their daughter, named Xuri Li Sibounheuang, on Tuesday, March 31.

The hit creator "Selfish" posted on her Instagram page a sweet video of him cradling her baby while she was stroking his chest. "BABY XURIIIIIIII," he simply captioned it. In the comments section, he bragged that his daughter inherited one of her physical characteristics. "SHE HAD MY NECK," he wrote.

%MINIFYHTML17ea0ca209e53ebca930b745be81f8ed13% %MINIFYHTML17ea0ca209e53ebca930b745be81f8ed14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML17ea0ca209e53ebca930b745be81f8ed15% %MINIFYHTML17ea0ca209e53ebca930b745be81f8ed16%

His friends and followers soon showered him with congratulatory messages, and one of them brazenly wrote, "God bless the fool." Another sprouted, "Xuriiiiiis worlddd", while someone else added, "all that hair."

PnB's girlfriend Stephanie also visited her own social media account to announce the baby's arrival. She shared an instant of her holding her little bundle of joy as she lay on the bed. The new mom expressed her excitement in the caption when she wrote, "That first time you hold your baby, you've waited so long to meet you. Xuri Li Sibounheuang."

<br />

Three weeks earlier, PnB revealed that he couldn't wait for his daughter's arrival. "Baby Xuri otw CAN'T WAIT TO MEET OUR NEW PRINCESS … ANY DAY NOW," so she wrote along with photos of him cradling and kissing Stephanie's tummy.

<br />

PnB and Stephanie announced that they are expecting their first child together in December 2019. Not long after, he was hit with a death hoax, which he claimed was in grave danger when trying to buy his unborn child a pair of PRADA shoes. According to the false report, the 28-year-old star was robbed and killed by three men who faced the death penalty for their crimes.

Then he responded to the rumors of death by jokingly saying, "I'm dead."