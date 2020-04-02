Player of the season: Soccer Saturday experts make their picks | Football news

%MINIFYHTML84394ea7c0628b9885b3cbd7ec042d3c11% %MINIFYHTML84394ea7c0628b9885b3cbd7ec042d3c12%





Who did Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier name as their player of the season? Find out here …

Paul Merson

Must be Sadio Mane for me. Mane is the player who has been Liverpool's favorite man at special times of the season. He made and scored great goals in great games. He is the one for me. Virgil van Dijk would be in second place, if he were in Manchester City they would have a 10 point advantage. That is what matters.

Obviously Kevin De Bruyne has been brilliant, but it's hard to give it to someone who is 25 points behind someone else. If you ask me which player I want to see the most in the Premier League, it's Jack Grealish! But he is not becoming the player of the year. Is different.

Charlie Nicholas

If I was pushed into a corner, I'd go with From Bruyne. In the past three months, Henderson has really come to play. During those months I understand that he could be a consideration. Mane is also there, and I find it difficult to choose. I have no problem with him or De Bruyne picking up the Player of the Year award.

I think at the moment, De Bruyne runs Manchester City, and I've never seen a team as good as City run by an individual player. David Silva is leaving, the form of Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling has submerged, as well as Riyad Mahrez. His levels have dropped, where de Bruyne's have not. When I look at goals, assists, anything a game could win, I'd get closer to De Bruyne here.

Matt Le Tissier

The player of the season so far is difficult. You look through the team and you see the quality of the players there. There is a reasonable cry for most of them. Given what Liverpool have done and how far they are ahead, he has to be one of those players. Due to the number of crucial goals he has scored, he would put Mane up there. He has been a key player in what Liverpool did and has made a difference on many occasions, so he would get the go-ahead.

Phil Thompson

Right now, I would have to go with Jordan Henderson. Going back to the beginning of December, I was one of the first to point it out as a Player of the Year possibility, and how important it is to Liverpool.

It has been absolutely excellent and it has had a tremendous season. I think it may upset De Bruyne, for whom I have so much admiration. For Jordan to help bring a Premier League title to this side, it would be justifiable for him to win this award. Without a doubt, putting De Bruyne to this award is a testament to himself.