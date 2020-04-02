Philippine President Tells Police to Shoot Violators of Covid-19 Bull Run

Countries and citizens around the world are all navigating how to deal with the coronavirus pandemicand how to prevent the spread of the virus. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his military and police forces to shoot anyone who defies the blockade rules.

"I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and the army, as well as to the village officials, if there are any problems or occasions when there is violence and their lives are in danger, shoot them dead," he said as he spoke. to your nation in a televised statement. "Don't intimidate the government. Don't challenge the government. You will lose."

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would not hesitate to have his soldiers shoot those who violated the coronavirus blockade measures https://t.co/PoortoX6Tf pic.twitter.com/QEOwMHXEd3 – Reuters (@Reuters) April 2, 2020

The Philippines only has a total of 2,633 confirmed coronavirus cases and 107 deaths, according to John Hopkins.

Their numbers are quite low compared to other parts of the world, which is why their president made such a bold statement.

He continued to address his country saying "I will not hesitate to have my soldiers shoot you." He added: "I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain him. Now if you get arrested, I'll let you find food.

The Chief of the Philippine National Police, Archie Gamboa, along with other officials claim that its president was only being extra to voice his opinion.

"Probably, the president simply put too much emphasis on implementing the law in this time of crisis," he said, adding that his authorities know that technically they are not being ordered to shoot their residents.

