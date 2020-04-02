PGA of America forced to cancel the PGA Senior Championship | Golf News





Ken Tanigawa won the PGA Senior last year

The KitchenAid PGA Senior Championship has become the first senior senior to be immediately canceled by 2020.

The PGA of America announced that the tournament, which was scheduled for May 21-24 at the Harbor Shores Resort in Michigan, will not be played this year.

Michigan state authorities issued an indefinite order to stay home on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a policy that influenced the decision to cancel the Senior PGA.

Colin Montgomerie is a two-time PGA senior champion

"While we are incredibly disappointed, we all understand that protecting public health is a top priority," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "We are especially disappointed by the Benton Harbor community, our KitchenAid friends, and the fans and volunteers who support this important championship with such passion."

A spokesperson for the title sponsors added: "This was not an easy decision. This championship means a lot to our KitchenAid brand and the Southwest Michigan community, however the health and safety of our community is our priority.

"We thank our corporate and hotel partners and our 1,600 volunteers for their continued support of the Championship.

Paul Broadhurst with the trophy in 2018

"Contestants have become a welcome extension of our community over the years, and while we are incredibly disappointed that the Championship does not return to Benton Harbor in 2020, we know this is the right thing to do."

The PGA Senior KitchenAid 2021 Championship will be played at the Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.

The tournament was slated to be the second-biggest of the year on the senior calendar after The Regions Tradition, which has already been postponed and rescheduled for the last week of September.