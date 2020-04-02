PFA letter warns players about accepting pay cuts during coronavirus pandemic | Football news

In a letter seen by Sky Sports News, the union reveals that it asked to see the financial situations of the clubs before advising the players





Non-playing staff in Tottenham have been suspended while the team's pay is still unaffected

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has written to players to warn them that it is "vitally important,quot; that they speak to their union before accepting pay cuts.

The coronavirus pandemic has suspended the football season indefinitely, which has led a number of sides to reduce the pay of non-playing staff to compensate for the loss of earnings.

Some Premier League teams, including Tottenham and Newcastle, have suspended non-playing staff, meaning the government will pay 80 percent of their wages, up to £ 2,500 per month, while they are not working.

However, no collective agreement has yet been found on the reduction of players' wages. The PFA held talks with the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL) and the League Managers & # 39; Association (LMA) on Friday.

More conversations are planned, but the problem is made more complex by the wide contrast between paying players at the top and bottom levels of professional gaming.

The PFA has been chaired by Gordon Taylor since 1981

After Friday's meeting, the PFA has now written to players to update them. The letter, which has been seen by Sky Sports NewsRead: "As part of the stakeholder meeting last Friday, PFA asked to see each club's financial situation before offering advice to players on whether to accept the terms offered.

"This will help us find the best solution for you, as well as your club's long-term future.

"Before accepting or signing any documentation from your club, it is vitally important that teams collectively discuss proposals with the PFA.

"We have already been working with multiple teams from all divisions and have created a standardized template that can be used when agreeing on temporary financial measures. This ensures that you are legally protected."

Although a collective agreement on salary cuts was not reached, some players have already seen their salary reduced.

Eddie Howe has voluntarily reduced his salary during soccer absence

The Leeds players volunteered to defer their salaries, while Birmingham asked their squad to accept deferrals of 50 percent of their salary. Portsmouth has licensed its players and staff.

Managers, including Eddie Howe and Steve Cooper, have voluntarily reduced their salary, while clubs that include Norwich and QPR have also suspended non-playing staff.

& # 39; 92% feel that PL players should accept a salary cut & # 39;

A YouGov poll found that 92 percent of respondents believed that Premier League players should accept a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey also revealed that two-thirds of those who supported a pay cut believe that the reduction should be at least 50 percent.

The lack of a collective agreement on salary deferrals for players has also been strongly criticized by Julian Knight MP, who chairs the Digital, Media and Sports committee.

He said: "It hits his throat. This exposes the crazy economy of English football and the moral vacuum at its core."

Redknapp: players must make gestures

0:53 Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp urged Premier League players to donate part of their wages so that other staff members can continue to be paid. Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp urged Premier League players to donate part of their wages so that other staff members can continue to be paid.

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp urged the players to make a gesture "from the heart,quot; to ensure that non-playing staff members can continue to receive 100 percent of their salary.

"For me, it would be a great opportunity for the captains of the football club to gather the players and say 'look guys, we have to do something' and give from the heart '," said Redknapp Sky Sports News.

"Premier League players, most of them can afford to do it.

"Make the gesture. I think it would be great. And don't put it off; if you put it off, you're going to get it back. Give it, give it!"