PFA denies plan to block all requests for salary deferrals from struggling clubs | Football news

%MINIFYHTML3f12d5dce8dfd958af2c5e9e95b748cf11% %MINIFYHTML3f12d5dce8dfd958af2c5e9e95b748cf12%





PFA CEO Gordon Taylor

%MINIFYHTML3f12d5dce8dfd958af2c5e9e95b748cf13% %MINIFYHTML3f12d5dce8dfd958af2c5e9e95b748cf14%

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has moved to clarify reports suggesting it would block all requests for wage deferrals made by clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML3f12d5dce8dfd958af2c5e9e95b748cf15% %MINIFYHTML3f12d5dce8dfd958af2c5e9e95b748cf16%

Several parties are cutting the salaries of non-playing staff to make up for lost earnings during the close of football, and pressure is mounting on players, particularly those who win the most in the Premier League, to cut their salaries.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock sent a message to Premier League players urging them to take a pay cut and play their part.

In a statement, the PFA said: "Contrary to some press reports, the PFA has never stated that it will block all wage deferrals. What we have tried to implement is a structured and unified approach to ensure a fair response in all leagues." .

"The players we have spoken to recognize that non-playing staff is a vital part of their club and do not want to see club staff unfairly dismissed. Any use of government support schemes without genuine financial need is detrimental to society in general.

"We fully accept that players will have to be flexible and share the financial burden of the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure the long-term future of their own club and, indeed, the wider game. Our advice to players at this time reflects that expectation. "

More to follow …