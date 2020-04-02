Peter Weber did a TikTok with Kelley from "The Bachelor,quot;

Bradley Lamb
Peter Weber did a TikTok with Kelley from "The Bachelor"

It was not confirmed if they are a couple or not, but they were definitely not socially estranged!

Turns out, it wasn't a one-time thing.

Peter posted a video on TikTok joining the "Something New,quot; dance trend, with some friends and Kelley.

The video, posted by @ m5peters account, was mysteriously removed, but made rounds on Twitter.

Now, at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, most people isolate themselves. That means if this video is recent they are likely to be quarantined together. They haven't confirmed that they are a couple yet, but it would make perfect sense for them to return.

