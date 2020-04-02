Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin nearly $ 1 billion for new cruise missiles launched into the air – Defense Blog

The Pentagon awarded Lockheed Martin $ 946 million for the Defense Giants' Joint Air Range Missile Extended Range, or JASSM-ER, the Defense Department announced Wednesday.

The billionaire prize is awarded for 360 Lot 17 JASSM-Extended Range (ER) missiles; 40 Lot 17 JASSM-ER Missiles of Foreign Military Sales (FMS); and 390 Lot 18 JASSM-ER missiles.

JASSM is a conventional long-range, air-to-ground precision missile for US and allied forces. Designed to destroy high-value, well-defended, fixed, and relocatable targets, JASSM's significant engagement range keeps crews out of harm's way from hostile air defense systems.

As for the JASSM-ER, this missile is integrated into the B-1B, F-15E and is currently completing integration for the internal bay and wings of the B-52H, F-35 Lightning II and F-16C / D Internationally, JASSM is transported on F / A-18A / B and F-18C / D aircraft.

The company's website says that with superior performance and an affordable price, JASSM and JASSM-ER offer the best value of any weapon in its class.

Low-speed production of JASSM-ER was authorized in January 2011. The US Air Force. USA It successfully completed the JASSM-ER Initial Operational Assessment and Test Flight Test (IOT & E) in May 2013.