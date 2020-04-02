Peninsula Teen's "Teen Books,quot; Campaign Shares the Joy of Reading with Neglected Children – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd766c14fdfc06bbdfa919948fd10dc9511% %MINIFYHTMLd766c14fdfc06bbdfa919948fd10dc9512%

SAN MATEO (KPIX 5) – A teenager from the peninsula shares the joy of reading with neglected children thanks to a creative fundraising campaign that ends on a high note.

Eric Gan, 16, carries gifts: boxes of donated books. A third-year student at Aragon High School in San Mateo founded Books4All three years ago to inspire children to read.

%MINIFYHTMLd766c14fdfc06bbdfa919948fd10dc9513% %MINIFYHTMLd766c14fdfc06bbdfa919948fd10dc9514%

"That's part of the reason I wanted to work with elementary schools, it's because that's where I got my passion for reading," said Gan.

%MINIFYHTMLd766c14fdfc06bbdfa919948fd10dc9515% %MINIFYHTMLd766c14fdfc06bbdfa919948fd10dc9516%

He wanted to give books to schools that serve many low-income students, so he did the research and chose Sunnyslope and Calaveras elementary schools in Hollister.

That's about two hours from your home, depending on highway traffic.

Gan's parents lead him as he delivers grateful principals like Joe Rivas at Sunnyslope Elementary.

"It is refreshing," said Rivas. "That this young man wants to give back to the community, want to give back to students and children in need."

The Sunnyslope library receives only $ 2,200 a year to serve its 600 students, so librarian Stephanie Aguilar appreciates Gan's annual donations.

"It's like Christmas," he smiled.

Bring in free office supplies like bookmarks for teachers and books for students, from stories to science, and facts to fantasy.

"They are like smiling from ear to ear and they are very excited that we have more books and they love it," Aguilar said.

So far, the teen has given away over a thousand new and used books, some of which come from family and friends. You have purchased the rest online using the $ 7,500 you have raised. Of that, Eric himself has contributed around $ 5,000, thanks to his musical talent.

She performs an annual charity concert in San Mateo and donates her prizes in regional piano competitions, as well as her earnings from tutoring.

Gan and his family also volunteer to serve Thanksgiving meals through the Salvation Army in San José. And during the Camp Fire two years ago, they donated supplies in Oroville.

Director Rivas wonders what the next episode of the teenager will bring.

"I said, 'You are going to have an impact on the future of this world,'" Rivas said.

So, to fund Books4All, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Eric Gan.

During the pandemic, Eric and his family have changed gears: They have donated 240 surgical masks to UCSF and hundreds of dollars to their COVID-19 response fund.