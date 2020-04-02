Patriots trade rumors, Julian Edelman, don't make sense, to Lions, Bucs or any other team

Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in NFL free agency. That doesn't mean suddenly that his longtime wide receiver Julian Edelman should soon follow him out of New England.

%MINIFYHTML9ce39cd476c4403ea07b80c8be3b0fc711% %MINIFYHTML9ce39cd476c4403ea07b80c8be3b0fc712%

Tampa Bay created the early steam for Edelman rumors because Brady was going there. Now Detroit is the last rumored destination mentioned to Edelman by The Ringer's Bill Simmons during his guest spot on Fox Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd,quot; on Wednesday.

Bill Simmons on today's Colin Cowherd show suggested that Julian Edelman to the Lions might be happening soon. Here is the audio. Around the 8 minute mark https://t.co/ChB3kQ2dDM – Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 2, 2020

FREE AGENCY DEGREES: What do the Bucs gain from the Brady deal?

Aside from the fact that the Bucs employ Brady and the Lions are led by two men who spent a lot of time in the Patriots organization, GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, moving Edelman to another team doesn't have sense.

The Bucs already have a dominant wide receiver that spends half their snapshots in the slot on superstar Chris Godwin. What they really need is a replacement for Breshad Perriman to play against Godwin and against Mike Evans in 11 personal sets. Tampa also has a tiny script in development in Edelman's cast on sophomore catcher Scotty Miller.

As for the Lions, they were satisfied with the game from former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola last season, enough to re-sign him with a one-year, $ 5.5 million contract to remain productive in the role. between Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr There is no room for Edelman to be a receiving factor on that offense, especially considering sophomore tight end TJ Hockenson should have a more prominent role.

The Patriots also can't afford to move Edelman. They have less than $ 900,000 in salary space, the second-lowest in the league behind the Chiefs. Trading Edelman would cost them $ 5.3 million of their $ 9.6 dead money limit.

Plus, they need Edelman themselves, much more than the Bucs and the Lions. The 33-year-old, signed through 2021, caught 100 of 153 goals for a total of 1,107 receiving yards with six touchdowns last season. The Patriots had all sorts of problems elsewhere at wide receiver in 2019, and after tight end Rob Gronkowski's retirement, Edelman was one of Brady's two reliable targets on wire-to-wire, along with running back James White.

As the opening possession catcher everywhere with a consistently high catch rate, Edelman is key to helping the Patriots' new starting QB, which looks more like sophomore Jarrett Stidham or a rookie recruited with just Brian Hoyer. signed to replace Brady on the list. It stands to reason that Edelman assumes a more important role as a safety valve, not less.

Edelman has been linked to Brady throughout his 11-year career with the Patriots, so it might be wise to think that it should also be his time to move on. The reality is that, in what will already be a difficult transition without Brady, undergoing it without Edelman would be much more difficult.