Patriots plane carries critical masks from China to the US USA

BOSTON (AP) – The New England Patriots' private team plane returned to Boston from China on a rainy afternoon Thursday with the bulk of an order for 1 million critical masks for healthcare providers struggling to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Standing in front of the plane on the runway at Logan International Airport, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft, officials in China who partnered with the state, and medical workers who need the masks. .

"This shipment comes at a critical time as we prepare for an anticipated increase in the coming weeks," Baker said. "What we were able to accomplish with this particular mission will go a long way in this fight."

Tonight's arrival of a major shipment of N95 masks in the @PatriotsThe plane was a significant step in our work to get frontline workers to have the equipment they need. And it is an example of how collaboration and partnership can lead to real solutions during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/THwofdrTlt – Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 3, 2020

Baker insured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers, but had no way of taking them to the US. USA Baker said Thursday that a previous order for 3 million masks had been confiscated at New York Harbor and this time he wanted a direct humanitarian delivery to the state.

In an interview with Patriots.com radio on Thursday, Kraft Sports and Entertainment chief operating officer Jim Nolan said the Chinese government did not sign the trip until March 27. He said the obstacles included legal logistics that were only resolved thanks to cooperation involving multiple state, US, and international entities.

Nolan said the Patriots received permission to land in China and obtained a 14-day quarantine exemption because the pilots did not get off the plane.

Baker said some masks will go to New York and Rhode Island. The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

#EXCLUSIVE!#Pats Owner Robert Kraft talks to WNBC.

He praises @MassGovernor Y @NYGovCuomo and giving 300K masks to New York. "I thought it would be great if the owner of New England #Patriots is doing everything he can to help #Jets Y # Giants fans have better health. " pic.twitter.com/ndnnHCciVN – Raúl Martínez (@RaulNBCBoston) April 3, 2020

