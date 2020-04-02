Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who prayed for President Donald Trump, defiantly closes the church after the arrest

%MINIFYHTMLe12ecfd5a234b9fc3090370f57f18d6211% %MINIFYHTMLe12ecfd5a234b9fc3090370f57f18d6212%

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of The River megachurch in Tampa Bay is closing its doors after his arrest after conducting two crowded services on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in violation of the county's Safer At Home order. Without going into details of his case (he faces two minor charges for violating Executive Order 20-05) Rodney Howard-Browne explained that he was not closing the church doors because of the deadly Coronavirus, but rather because of what he believes it's oppressive. Government leadership. In a video ad, he also made it clear that he believes his congregation is in danger if they come to church from the tyrannical government apparently led by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who issued the arrest warrant.

Faced with two charges of illegal assembly and violation of public health emergency regulations, Rodney Howard-Browne has launched a nationwide debate on the matter. Rodney Howard-Browne has argued that his church is an essential service and should be allowed to remain open regardless of public safety concerns.

Federal guidelines recommend that public meetings of no more than ten people and those who should be six feet away be held. At the Howard-Browne Sunday service, there were approximately 400 people, including toddlers and babies, standing up, appearing to be shoulder to shoulder.

Good morning america He intervened in the controversy and asked some relevant questions about the separation of church and state and whether the church has the First Amendment right to remain operational during a pandemic.

You can see Good morning America & # 39; s report below.

On Wednesday April 1, 2020, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne closed the live service in the brick and mortar building and broadcast live online. He made an official announcement that the church would be closed with only nine or fewer people in the physical building.

You can view Rodney Howard-Browne's official statement online.

Sheriff Chad Chronister stated the following during a live press conference he held where he announced the arrest and charges against Rodney Howard-Browne.

"I think there is nothing more important than faith at a time like this, and as a Sheriff's Office, we would never hinder someone's ability to lean on their religious beliefs as a means of comfort, but practicing those beliefs must be done safely. . "

Rodney Howard-Browne is also receiving a lot of attention because he attended the White House and prayed for President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Here is the full press conference that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held.

