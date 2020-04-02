Pape Diouf, former president of the Marseille football club, dies at 68

This obituary is part of a series on people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.

Mababa "Pape,quot; Diouf, who became the only black president of a top-tier European football club when he was appointed to head France's Marseille Olympique, died Tuesday. in Dakar, Senegal. He was 68 years old.

%MINIFYHTMLe55d784eee3e7906a3267bc54182bb9513% %MINIFYHTMLe55d784eee3e7906a3267bc54182bb9514%

The cause was Covid-19, the club said in a statement. Diouf was scheduled to fly to France for urgent treatment before his health deteriorated, forcing him to be placed on a respirator, according to press reports.

%MINIFYHTMLe55d784eee3e7906a3267bc54182bb9515% %MINIFYHTMLe55d784eee3e7906a3267bc54182bb9516%

Diouf was born on December 18, 1951 in Chad, the son of Demba and Aminata Diouf, and had French and Senegalese citizenship. He moved to France at age 18 with the expectation of completing his university studies, but that plan quickly gave way to a stint in journalism.