Pakistani court reverses conviction in 2002 for murder of Daniel Pearl

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – A Pakistani court on Thursday reversed the murder conviction and death sentence of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, a British-born militant who had been convicted of planning the kidnapping and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, the lawyers.
The court also reversed the convictions of three other men who had been serving life sentences in the case. All four men were expected to be released soon, lawyers said.
Mr. Pearl, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped in January 2002 in the city of Karachi while working on an article about Pakistani militant groups linked to Al Qaeda. Later he was beheaded.
A bank of two members of the Sindh High Court in Karachi, headed by Judge Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, discovered that there was sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Sheikh for kidnapping, but not murder, said Mr. Sheikh's lawyer Khawaja Naveed Ahmed. . "The court ruled that the kidnapping charge was proven," he said.
The court reduced Mr. Sheikh's sentence to seven years. Because he has been incarcerated for 18 years, he was expected to be released along with Fahad Saleem, Syed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Muhammad Adil, the other three men whose convictions were overturned, Ahmed said.
Lawyers said the court had not yet issued a detailed ruling, only a brief order.
Shortly after Mr. Pearl's assassination, the government of Pakistan, then led by President Pervez Musharraf, quickly moved to arrest Mr. Sheikh and the other men, amid global protest and pressure from the United States.
But A 2011 report, based on investigative work by students and professors of the Georgetown University journalism program and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, questioned the convictions of the four men. He discovered that Mr. Sheikh and the other three men had been involved in the plot to kidnap Mr. Pearl, but were not responsible for his murder.
US officials said they believed that Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 attacks, had personally carried out the murder of Mr. Pearl.
Sheikh, a British citizen who was trained in camps in Pakistan and Afghanistan, belonged to the militant group Jaish-e-Muhammad at the time of his arrest in 2002. Pakistani investigators said Sheikh lured Mr. Pearl by offering him an interview with a cleric. Islamic man who had ties to Richard C. Reid, the so-called shoemaker, accused of trying to fly a transatlantic flight in December. 2001 with explosives on his sneakers.
Sheikh has made headlines in his cell over the years. In 2008, shortly after the Pakistani militants carried out terror attacks in Mumbai, Sheikh managed to make a call to then President Asif Ali Zardari, pretending to be the Indian Foreign Minister and warning of an attack by India. In 2016, the Pakistani Army announced that it had foiled a plan to release Mr. Sheikh from prison.