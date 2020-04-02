Pakistani court reverses conviction in 2002 for murder of Daniel Pearl

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – A Pakistani court on Thursday reversed the murder conviction and death sentence of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, a British-born militant who had been convicted of planning the kidnapping and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, the lawyers.

The court also reversed the convictions of three other men who had been serving life sentences in the case. All four men were expected to be released soon, lawyers said.

Mr. Pearl, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped in January 2002 in the city of Karachi while working on an article about Pakistani militant groups linked to Al Qaeda. Later he was beheaded.

A bank of two members of the Sindh High Court in Karachi, headed by Judge Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, discovered that there was sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Sheikh for kidnapping, but not murder, said Mr. Sheikh's lawyer Khawaja Naveed Ahmed. . "The court ruled that the kidnapping charge was proven," he said.