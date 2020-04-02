Outdoor Retailer Cancels June's Colorado Summer Program Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The outdoor retailer's summer show, scheduled for June 23-25 ​​at the Colorado Convention Center, is the last major event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emerald Expositions, which operates the event, said Thursday it was canceling the 2020 outdoor retail summer market due to growing concerns about the coronavirus crisis and after speaking with several participants.

The Outdoor Retailer is the country's leading trade fair for the outdoor recreation industry. The event moved to Denver from its former Salt Lake City host site in 2017. During the outdoor retail snow show in January, more than 1,000 brands were showcased at the convention center.

The Boulder-based Outdoor Industry Association said it supports Emerald Expositions' decision.

“While we will greatly miss our outdoor community gathering, it is the right thing for our industry, our partners, and our community worldwide. It is essential that we do our part to slow the spread of the virus and keep everyone as healthy as possible, "Lise Aangeenbrug, executive director of the national trade group, said in an email.