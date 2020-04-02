Olivia Nikkanen Uploaded the Regular Series for Netflix Season 2 NOW Drama – Deadline

Olivia Nikkanen, who appealed on the first season of Netflix The society, has been promoted to the regular series for season 2 of the drama series NOW.

Created by Chris Keyser and starring Kathryn Newton, The society It is described as a modern version of The Lord of the Flies. He follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England city without leaving a trace of their parents. Your new freedom will be fun … but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

%MINIFYHTMLeb1723faa2dfab8931462010525bde9511% %MINIFYHTMLeb1723faa2dfab8931462010525bde9512%

Nikkanen plays Gwen. In high school, Gwen was the girl you didn't want on your bad side. Not entirely Queen Bee, but she is certainly a member of the royal court. In New Ham, their social status is more precarious. Although Gwen is prone to anxiety attacks that leave her vulnerable and isolated, her wit, humor, and hidden talents will help redefine her role in the new world.

Related story Dr. Anthony Fauci says that the coronavirus cure claims by Doctor & # 39; Pandemic & # 39; Netflix is ​​an "old concept"

Season 1 of The society aired last May. Season 2 is slated to premiere in late 2020.

The cast includes Kathryn Newton, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Gideon Adlon, Alex Fitzalan, and Grace Victoria Cox.

Keyser will return as showrunner for season 2 and will continue as executive producer alongside Marc Webb.

Nikkanen was recently seen in a recurring role on the CW Supergirl She has appeared in guest starring roles on CBS. " Elementary, FX & # 39; s The Americans and those of HBO Boardwalk Empire, among others, and on the big screen appeared in a minor role in the 2017 function Girl followed.

The young actress has been in the press recently after sharing on Instagram that she has tested positive for coronavirus, but says she feels better and is recovering well. She is represented by Buchwald and Principal Entertainment LA.