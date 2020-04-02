Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: "A little difficult to understand,quot; what will happen

%MINIFYHTML596354747d3fc5c09ffe4249d22aec5e11% %MINIFYHTML596354747d3fc5c09ffe4249d22aec5e12%

The 2019-20 NHL season is on hiatus and Sophie Nugent-Hopkins is happy.

Why? Well, it doesn't hurt that the Golden Retriever's father, Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, is home full time.

"She is the only one who is probably happy that the wacky little things happen," he said Thursday in a video call with reporters. "He has a lot of intention and a lot of walking right now, so he's been happy."

It is a moment of rest in what has been a tumultuous time.

Before the games were postponed on March 12, the nine-season veteran, who was used primarily as a winger this year, was on his way to a professional year with 61 points from 65 games.

"It opens up a little bit more offensively for you (move to the wing)," he said. "When you're in the center, you should always make sure to come back and play deep inside your own zone, and you're catching up on the run … while one wing is generally the only one leading with the album or at least supporting the guy who's leading the album. As soon as we have it we have that offensive mindset.

"It was definitely a lot of fun and I think it opened things up more offensively for me."

With characters like Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the addition of James Neal, Edmonton was also set for his first postseason since 2017, and just his second appearance since 2006.

"Having new guys, who have played on winning teams before, I think it changed the mindset (in the room)," he said for a second Oilers team in the Pacific Division. "We were very confident in our group this year … I think for players like me who have been here for a long time, it is good to have some new faces and some positive energy after a couple of breaks. Years."

The 2019-20 season has definitely been solid for the Oilers. Now, the only question is when, or if, his great season will resume. Numerous scenarios and timelines have been discussed, from finishing the regular season first to simply jumping straight into the playoffs.

"At this point, it is difficult to understand," said Nugent-Hopkins. "We take it week by week, almost day by day. We want to play again. It is just a matter of figuring out what this will be like in the coming months, so it is difficult to say how we would play late, but we want to return to that. It is definitely difficult speculate right now just because it's the beginning of April and that seems to be a long way away right now, but I take it day by day, I guess. "