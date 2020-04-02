Of course, this spring break returned to Texas with coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTML7789e96b387acf8606b5350943fdf34811% %MINIFYHTML7789e96b387acf8606b5350943fdf34812%

Dozens of young spring breaks have the new coronavirus after heading to Mexico despite advice from health and government officials to avoid such travel.

Twenty-eight cases of around 70 young adults who made the trip have been confirmed, and each of the confirmed patients with COVID-19 is now in self-isolation.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A group from Austin, Texas, spring break returned to the state and brought with them a ton of infectious diseases. How The hill The Austin Department of Public Health reportedly confirmed that approximately 70 people in their 20s made an inadvisable trip to Mexico to celebrate spring break in Cabo San Lucas, and now almost half of them have tested positive for the new coronavirus that is sweeping the nation.

Health officials and government agencies have advised avoiding all trips for several weeks, and students across the United States were urged to pause or cancel their spring break plans as a precaution. Many did exactly that, but others decided to roll the dice, and now they and their loved ones are paying the price.

%MINIFYHTML7789e96b387acf8606b5350943fdf34813% %MINIFYHTML7789e96b387acf8606b5350943fdf34814%

The Austin Department of Public Health notes that people who tested positive are self-isolating at this time, adding that not all confirmed infected travelers had symptoms.

%MINIFYHTML7789e96b387acf8606b5350943fdf34815% %MINIFYHTML7789e96b387acf8606b5350943fdf34816% About a week and a half ago, about 70 people in their 20 left on a chartered plane for a spring break trip. Part of the group returned on separate commercial flights. Currently, 28 young adults on this trip have tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens more are under public health investigation. Four of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms.

There has been no shortage of recent stories of young people taking unnecessary risks amid the global pandemic. Government officials have suggested that this trend is a combination of teenagers and young adults who feel "invincible,quot; and statistics showing that the virus often does not affect young people in the same way that it can cause severe symptoms in older adults. .

"The virus often hides in healthy people and is administered to those who are at serious risk of being hospitalized or dying," Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County Provisional Health Authority, said in a statement. "While younger people are less at risk for complications, they are not immune to serious illness and death from COVID-19."

The decision to ignore social distancing patterns because you believe you will not be personally affected by the virus is shortsighted at best. It is true that some, including young people, will not become seriously ill if they contract COVID-19, but the risk they pose to others is much greater. An asymptomatic person can transmit the virus to many others, including some who may have much more severe reactions. Risking the lives of others for a spring break vacation is, well, more than a little silly.

Image Source: Chris O & # 39; Meara / AP / Shutterstock