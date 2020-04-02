Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at Disney + Sets Joby Harold as New Writer – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML89d4100d7d2f340fb6683856c7f3f6ff11% %MINIFYHTML89d4100d7d2f340fb6683856c7f3f6ff12%

The Force is strong with Joby Harold, so strong that he is entering as a new writer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney +.

The news comes after a reorganization of the iconic Jedi project that appeared in the first and second trilogies of Star Wars franchise. Harold steps in and assumes the writing responsibilities of Hossein Amini, who retired from the series in January.

The series was first announced last August on D23. Deborah Chow is set to direct and Ewan McGregor is on board to reprise his role as the titular Jedi, marking Harold's first writing period in a television series. He was the executive producer of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and written King Arthur: Legend of the sword. Also on board to co-write a new iteration of Transformers at Paramount and he's writing Zack Snyder's book Army of the dead. He also served as an EP on WGN Underground and from Netflix Spinning. The Up News Info also exclusively reported that Amblin Partners signed a two-year first sight agreement with Harold and Tory Tunnell's Safehouse Pictures.

Variety was the first to report this news.